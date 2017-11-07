We were for the second time on the Aranui 5 after a very nice trip to the Marquesan Islands in 2017. Our 2nd trip to Australis, on the other hand, was not enjoyable and a big disappointment. First the positive: the cabin (suite) was very good, but also cost € 15,600 for a double cabin with 12 days. Now everything else is to forget. The food on the ship was minimalistic. Breakfast was only from ...
We read about this half freighter/half cruiser about 20 years ago for the first time and always said we would do it one day. Well, when our Wind Spirit cruise in the South Pacific was cancelled, we were looking for another alternative and this was it!
Wow, what an experience. This ship takes everything from baby food to cars to these remote islands every two weeks or so. The Marquesas are ...
I booked this cruise in late 2020 after nearly a year spent at home during the pandemic. It looked like a perfect escape and an email promised great discounts for early 2021. Voyage 9 was to depart in late May, and we chose that trip. It turned out to be a good decision. Aranui paid for our flights between Tahiti and LAX, our 5 days total pre and post cruise at the Pearl Beach resort, and gave ...
We chose this cruise for 2 reasons: the exotic ports it was calling on AND the unusual design of the ship- 1/2 Cargo and 1/2 Cruise ship.
The food, was always flavorful. Everyone receives the same entree. Unless one has food allergies.
The guides, were incredibly knowledgeable and helpful.
The shore activities were very interesting AND are included in the price of the cruise.
On ...
The price was considerable compared to the value. The food was always cold with only one choice smothered in French creamy Sauces. Plaster was the only offering six days in a row. Eggs were not available every second day. The Scranbled eggs was like sloppy porridge..
The Marquaseas offered no Swimming or Snorkeling opportunities. The Islands were dry and Barron and uninteresting.
The staff ...
Aranui 5-February 14-26, 2019.
Papeete was a bustling hub of activity. The night before our Aranui 5 cruise, we lodged at the Hotel Tiare Tahiti on the Main Street (Boulevard Pomare) facing the harbour: reasonable rates, pristine but very clean, staff accommodating. Check-in was 2:00 pm. but the hotel desk lady got us in earlier. The only downside was no bottled water in the room. If you arrive ...
Interesting concept of a combo freighter/cruise ship sailing to beautiful and remote Pacific islands. Unfortunately, the sevice and execution was lacking.
Food: The food was okay but, except for two of the dinners, there was no variety and it is not recommended for those with special dietary needs. The table wine was okay.
Service: Poor. Our first impression was bad when the room keys did ...
I read about the Aranui 3 many years ago and had been intrigued by the Marquesas islands ever since. I generally hate cruises, but I was on a freighter cruise before and liked the experience. Also the Marquesas Islands are so remote that Aranui 5 is one of very few ways of getting there. I finally took the plunge this year. The cruise was part of my round-the-world trip. I could fly east (which ...
The Aranui ships are not like your normal cruise ship. They take passangers and have cruise like atmosphere but half the ship is a working freighter delivering goods, supplies and some locals between the islands and connecting them to Papeete. This is what makes Aranui so interesting and integeral to the local community.
On our cruise the passanger mix was more English speakers than French and ...
I had been to the Marquesas Islands on a sailboat in 2002 and wanted to share this unique part of the world with my wife. This cruise was an amazing two week trip and cultural immersion of French Polynesia and especially the Marquesas Islands. Having been here before, my wife and I really enjoy this part of the world, and especially the nice people.
We have heard all of the complaints - it is ...