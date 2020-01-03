We chose Aqua Expeditions based on feedback from friends and we are so glad we did. The entire experience exceeded all of our expectations. The crew didn't just meet our needs, they anticipated them and fulfilled them before we knew we wanted them. Every detail was carefully considered and perfectly executed.
The naturalists were so knowledgeable and truly love the region and want ...
When I saw the information about this ship I knew this was the trip for me. I loved the size of the ship and what it had to offer. From meeting our lovely cruise director Jhuliana, and Percy upon our arrival to our AMAZING guides this was a trip of a life time!! The Aqua Nera staff is EXCEPTIONAL and work diligently at making sure your needs are met. I have never been so amazed at service and ...
We left out of Nauta Port
Two reasons. One after much research the Aqua Nera boat looked amazing and second, I've always wanted to travel down the Amazon. As a well traveled person (4 million miles, 23 countries) this experience was one of our top vacations. It started with the boat and welcoming us on board. Jhulianna and team did an amazing job all week long from the attention to detail ...
We had booked this trip in 2019 to celebrate in 2020 our 40th Anniversary, obviously delayed until 2021. It was unique, different, immersive, small ship cruising (which we like), we loved the whole trip. In our case we booked through Uniworld Boutique River Cruises which took us from this ship to Cusco, to Machu Picchu and back to Lima. When originally booked I thought this was a lot of time ...
If you are looking for a luxury expedition cruise in a remote and stunningly beautiful region of the world then consider Aquablu program throughout Indonesia. Cabins are large and well appointed with ample common areas to laze and socialize.The service and food is of a quality you will find in the finest dining restaurants anywhere in the world. A Grade.The scenic backdrops to these dinners and ...
I always wanted to dive the Raja Ampat area but all of the live aboards looked a bit rough for mine and my husband's vacation dreams. Aqua Blue provides other excursions besides diving and an immersion into the history and culture of the region. It promised for a better dining experience as well. At this point in our lives we like to be comfortable while traveling. Aqua Blue did not disappoint. It ...
We chose the cruise because we had traveled with Aqua before on the Aqua Mekong. While the Mekong trip was great, this Raja Ampatexpedition was spectacular. The highlights were the amazing diving/snorkeling and the meals, which were Michelin quality. those activities were balanced out with regular kayaking and paddling excursions, which were also successful. Every day seemed better than the one ...
Both embarkation and disembarkation for our cruise were from Iquitos where we were welcomed at the airport by one of our guides, taken to lunch at a local restaurant, then transferred by skiff to the Aqua Amazon. After boarding our luggage was delivered to our suites promptly and we had a required introduction to the ship and its safety procedures. We had time to unpack before our first dinner ...
We just spent the past week celebrating a friends milestone birthday on board the Aqua Mekong.
It was faultless. The crew went above and beyond in every regard. The activities each day were so well organised with a great variety - cycling, walking, kayaking, cultural tours, market tours, etc.
Embarking and disembarking each day was smooth without any issues.
If you wanted to relax on ...
We travelled to Raja Ampat on Aqua Blu during January 2020 and it was the most magical holiday. My husband and I travelled on Aqua Aria a few years ago and thoroughly enjoyed our holiday and we were very excited when we read about the launch of Aqua Blu travelling through Raja Ampat as it has been on our bucket list of travels.
My husband and I thoroughly enjoyed every aspect of our holiday on ...