Aqua Expeditions Cruise Reviews

Never know what you'll see on a jungle walk.
Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
32 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 32 Aqua Expeditions Cruise Reviews

A Perfect Amazon Experience

Review for Aqua Nera to Africa

User Avatar
Buffyr
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose Aqua Expeditions based on feedback from friends and we are so glad we did. The entire experience exceeded all of our expectations. The crew didn't just meet our needs, they anticipated them and fulfilled them before we knew we wanted them. Every detail was carefully considered and perfectly executed. The naturalists were so knowledgeable and truly love the region and want ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Luxury all-inclusive at its finest!!

Review for Aqua Nera to South America

User Avatar
Amazongurl
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

When I saw the information about this ship I knew this was the trip for me. I loved the size of the ship and what it had to offer. From meeting our lovely cruise director Jhuliana, and Percy upon our arrival to our AMAZING guides this was a trip of a life time!! The Aqua Nera staff is EXCEPTIONAL and work diligently at making sure your needs are met. I have never been so amazed at service and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

An exceptional experience from the boat to the staff to the guides. 5-star experience!

Review for Aqua Nera to Africa

User Avatar
adventure_13
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We left out of Nauta Port Two reasons. One after much research the Aqua Nera boat looked amazing and second, I've always wanted to travel down the Amazon. As a well traveled person (4 million miles, 23 countries) this experience was one of our top vacations. It started with the boat and welcoming us on board. Jhulianna and team did an amazing job all week long from the attention to detail ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

A long awaited trip on the Aria Amazon

Review for Aria Amazon to South America

User Avatar
LynMGL
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had booked this trip in 2019 to celebrate in 2020 our 40th Anniversary, obviously delayed until 2021. It was unique, different, immersive, small ship cruising (which we like), we loved the whole trip. In our case we booked through Uniworld Boutique River Cruises which took us from this ship to Cusco, to Machu Picchu and back to Lima. When originally booked I thought this was a lot of time ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Raja Ampat dive and culture adventure

Review for Aqua Blu to Asia

User Avatar
Pedrooconnor
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

If you are looking for a luxury expedition cruise in a remote and stunningly beautiful region of the world then consider Aquablu program throughout Indonesia. Cabins are large and well appointed with ample common areas to laze and socialize.The service and food is of a quality you will find in the finest dining restaurants anywhere in the world. A Grade.The scenic backdrops to these dinners and ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Barefoot Elegance

Review for Aqua Blu to Asia

User Avatar
Coffeefarmgirl
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I always wanted to dive the Raja Ampat area but all of the live aboards looked a bit rough for mine and my husband's vacation dreams. Aqua Blue provides other excursions besides diving and an immersion into the history and culture of the region. It promised for a better dining experience as well. At this point in our lives we like to be comfortable while traveling. Aqua Blue did not disappoint. It ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Perfect voyage

Review for Aqua Blu to Asia

User Avatar
Appreciative guest
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose the cruise because we had traveled with Aqua before on the Aqua Mekong. While the Mekong trip was great, this Raja Ampatexpedition was spectacular. The highlights were the amazing diving/snorkeling and the meals, which were Michelin quality. those activities were balanced out with regular kayaking and paddling excursions, which were also successful. Every day seemed better than the one ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Wonderful 7-Day Amazon Cruise on the Aqua Aria

Review for Aria Amazon to South America

User Avatar
AnelaKamuela
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Both embarkation and disembarkation for our cruise were from Iquitos where we were welcomed at the airport by one of our guides, taken to lunch at a local restaurant, then transferred by skiff to the Aqua Amazon. After boarding our luggage was delivered to our suites promptly and we had a required introduction to the ship and its safety procedures. We had time to unpack before our first dinner ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

An incredible week on so many levels

Review for Aqua Mekong to Asia River

User Avatar
jstar1510
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We just spent the past week celebrating a friends milestone birthday on board the Aqua Mekong. It was faultless. The crew went above and beyond in every regard. The activities each day were so well organised with a great variety - cycling, walking, kayaking, cultural tours, market tours, etc. Embarking and disembarking each day was smooth without any issues. If you wanted to relax on ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Best holiday ever!

Review for Aqua Blu to Asia

User Avatar
nadyamahomed
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

We travelled to Raja Ampat on Aqua Blu during January 2020 and it was the most magical holiday. My husband and I travelled on Aqua Aria a few years ago and thoroughly enjoyed our holiday and we were very excited when we read about the launch of Aqua Blu travelling through Raja Ampat as it has been on our bucket list of travels. My husband and I thoroughly enjoyed every aspect of our holiday on ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

