I’m half way through my river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest. I wanted to post this review as it has been a sensationally crazy trip. Full of adventures, new experiences, food, culture, and a shit load of castles and churches. On the first day my shorts disappeared, however the due diligence of Nazare Mihai and an exhausted search for my shorts on the boat and with all the passengers they could ...
This was the Chilean Fjords Cruise starting in Buenos Aires, Ushuaia to Santiago. Sadly after just a couple of days on board Covid closed all the Chilean and Argentina Ports, which meant diversion to the Falklands, and a repatriation flight home to UK. In short we spent 14 days on board, mostly circling around port Stanley, being fed and watered, but only made two short excursions before the ...
My expectations were high having heard many good things about this cruise, but what I experienced was an exceptional quality of service, with great attention to details as I have never experienced before.
The dining room is somewhat noisy especially when you have a few "loud voices" about, but in comparaison to the choices available, the quality of the food and service, it did not spoil my ...
We have done several river cruises up and down the Danube with different providers and APT was by far the least luxurious. A pleasant experience but not the luxury cruise we were expecting for the price charged and from our prior experience.
AmaBella is badly in need of refurbishment, some of the upholstery in the lounge is dirty and the dining room and lounge are dingy, with poorly placed ...
Wanted to cruise the Douro River with a pre-cruise three day in Lisbon. Ama cancelled our flight, and rescheduled another one without telling us. I even had my boarding pass printed. Horrible customer service. Caused us to miss one of the three days we were supposed to be in Lisbon.
Lisbon was fantastic! Would definitely go back there. Great food and history. Once on the ship the room ...
This is a very special ship and a very special company. Our 4th trip with them. The whole experience is a delight and the staff and crew are outstanding. Please ignore any previous adverse comments which completely jar with our experience. All the cabins are of high quality and about the same size. The premium cabin have a balcony and larger windows but the actual cabin space is the same. Open ...
I am normally not excited about travelling especially long flights to get where you want to go.
From the moment we boarded the AmaReina however in Amsterdam I knew this would be a trip of a lifetime ....and it was.
The Ship ,Dining ,Service ,Staff ,Excursions
& overall organisation of the cruise each day was exceptional.
So much so that every day on return to Australia I recall just ...
My husband and I have traveled all over the world and wanted to go to Slovakia and Hungary and found AMA Waterways on line. We thoroughly enjoyed every minute of the cruise. The people were so helpful and the food superb. The itinerary was excellent. We enjoyed Austria and Slovakia. The Cruise Manager, Camille Dermis, made the trip one of the best we have ever been on with her organisational ...
We chose APT as it was all inclusive. Emma our director was professional and organised. She was attentive when you needed her. My husband after 4 days said “I haven’t put my hand in my pocket yet” The food was superb. Chef table dinners 2x on trip were magnificent. Bread made on board everyday and home made ice cream! The tours were so well thought out. I was travelling with my dad and hubbie and ...
APT's river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest was excellent. There are interesting things to see every few minutes on both sides of the river all the way - and fabulous towns along the way and on the numerous side tours. The ship glides past fortresses, castles, quaint villages and point of interest (dozens of them) all the time.
But APT's 'Voyage Through The Balkans' is, at best, about 10% ...