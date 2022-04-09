Currently sailing on the recently refurbished American West. Saw previous negative reviews and was hesitant, but cruise line said it was being fully refurbished. It is lovely! Definitely has the charm of an old-fashioned paddle wheel boat. Carpets, furnishings, furniture, linens, shower curtain… are all very nice. Exceeded our expectations! All staff members have gone above and beyond to meet any ...
We are currently on American Cruise Lines American Jazz. Left New Orleans (headed to Memphis) on May 1 and just finished day 3. It’s been great. Only 81 passengers on board a boat with 199 capacity. Staff told us next week is a low number again, but after that the number of guests goes up.
We wondered about dressing for dinner, but there seems to be no rules to follow. Most men wear slacks ...
A friend of a friend recommended this itinerary. They talk about how new and wonderful it was. The food was good and all of the drinks were included in the price. Indeed, you can guess from my rating. The food was amazing and the drinks were all included. Our stateroom was roomy and had a really nice bathroom. It was a big plus. We stayed in Deck 4 port side. This floor was across the way from the ...
I was invited as an Artist in Residence to teach arts & crafts and watercolor painting aboard the Harmony for three back to back cruises. This is the third cruise I've done with American Cruise Line after having been a paying passenger in April of 2021.
We sailed from Portland, OR (Hayden Island) making a call at a different location each day Astoria, OR, Kalama, WA, Stevenson, WA, The ...
Our Lower Mississippi River cruise proved to be very disappointing. ACL promised a lot. Unfortunately execution didn't match the promise.
Parts of three travel days were cut short when American Cruise lines announced that the ship was going to leave ports early. The day in Natchez was supposed to continue until 9:30 PM. The ATV excursion trip was cut short when ACL announced that we needed to ...
We sailed the Mississippi River on a perfect size ship stopping at historic sights and visiting mansions and battle fields. On the ship we had the opportunity to paint watercolor with a master artist and take home our paintings. Daily happy hour was accompanied with two singers and a variety of bands in the evenings. The historian on the boat was informative and interesting. The food was always ...
We booked the Northwest Pioneers Cruise because we wanted to visit as many sites along the Columbia and Snake Rivers as we could, and the shorter cruises required us to make too many exclusions of one excursion in favor of another! We were also attracted by the all-inclusive nature of the cruise, i.e., at least one included excursion at every port of call, no additional charges for alcoholic ...
Newly renovated ship and first cruise of season for the Puget Sound. Max passengers is 175 but we only had around 80 with over 6o crew! Our experience was 150% better than our last ACL cruise in 2021 on the Constitution. More staff, more cleaning, and better organized. A lot of excursions were offered at each port. Very happy that Canada opened back up and we were able to go on the all day ...
Have sailed with American Cruise lines from Seattle to San Juan islands. Was a great experience. The American Revolution trip was less than satisfactory. No internet on board. Phones in cabins did not work. Service in dining room was poor. Food quality not the best. Was served ice cream in hot dish so it melted before it could be eaten. Service at Sky lounge was awful. Hamburgers were raw! Self ...
No wi Fi
No TV
Exposed passengers to grave danger on Bus excursion to Mt St Helen. Stuck in snow and had to back down mountain. bus was dangerously close to guard rail (12") to going over mountain and a several thousand foot clear drop.
Left a 81 yr old passenger at a unmanned excursion stop. He had to walk 2 miles to highway and call 911 for help.
Heating system did not work. ship ...