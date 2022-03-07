Experienced ocean cruisers and European travelers, we chose this opportunity to get a closer look at Normandy. We were delighted again and again! Petrus, our waiter was warm, welcoming and very helpful as he guided us through a delicious and delightful menu with great variety. Our Maitre’D, Christian and Assistant waiter , Anda, made every meal a pleasure. We felt like family!
The tours were ...
Our first river cruise, and it was a wonderful change from ocean cruising. Knowing that we would not be getting the ocean vessel experience we were accustomed to, we were looking forward to seeing what small vessel river cruising was like, and it turned out to be wonderful. Attention to detail, personal attention, and superb food made this a rich experience. You get most of this on an ocean ...
Our first cruise of any kind could not have been a more enjoyable experience. Our river cruise set sail from Amsterdam and made stops in Hoorn, Middelburg, Ghent, Antwerp, and Rotterdam before returning to Amsterdam. The AmaSerena was beautiful, spotless, and comfortable. The crew was incredibly attentive ... always eager to help ... always with smiling eyes (masks were required in public places ...
This was our third cruise with Ama Waterways, and we have never been disappointed. We had never before done the pre-cruise portion, and I would say we will continue to book this add on feature in our future cruises. The hotel we stayed in during the Paris stay was very convenient and comfortable (a couple of blocks from the Arc de Triomphe), and the daily excursions were fun. Once we got on our ...
We choose this cruise for the destination, Bordeaux. As such, the cruise met our expectations and then some. There were also many daily exercise options including long bicycle rides which we enjoyed.
The staff was solicitous, friendly and professional. The cruise was kept clean and COVID special protocols were in place.
The food was the big disappointment. From the appetizers which were ...
My wife and I purchased a river cruise on Ama from Madrid to Lisbon departing April 5, 2022. The cruise was titled "Flavors of Portugal and Spain". The cruise featured the Douro River and the wine growing region on the river in Portugal.
Our cruise included a pre-cruise Hotel stay in Madrid for three days and a post-cruise Hotel stay in Lisbon for three days.
Our cruise vessel, AmaVida, ...
Very boring itinerary. We did the Prague Pre-cruise. The hotel was lovely, but not in a great location. Many upcharges. Every stop felt like an afterthought. Very odd sailing times. Not much to see along the river. Salzburg should have been magical and it was not. Many of the tour guides were dull. Budapest was supposed to be the highlight, but we docked and then had to return in the ...
We had a Danube river cruise scheduled with Viking in May 2020, when it got canceled, they offered to sign us up for a 2021 cruise, keep our money and increase the price. We bailed on that plan and got our money back. After some research, we decided on Ama Waterways. This was our first river cruise, we have been on 15 ocean cruises, starting back in 1983 so really didn't know what to expect. ...
First, do not book this cruise ! I rated it a 2 star only because the wonders of Egypt were so impressive that when I was off the ship I was able to marvel at and enjoy what I was seeing. Our guide was knowledgeable and I learned a lot. That said, the onboard experience was a disaster! The ship is not new as the cruise company would have you believe. It is an old ship that has been somewhat ...
We chose this cruise because it was billed as an AMAWATERWAYS trip and we had travelled with AMA before and been happy. However please be advised that in EGYPT, THE CRUISE IS LARGELY RUN BY THEIR EGYPTIAN PARTNER WINGS. So the transportation within Egypt is all handled by WINGS as is all the staffing on board the ship. Because of these issues we basically paid for an AMA experience ---but we ...