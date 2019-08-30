The crew was hard working and friendly. Unfortunately, the Orbridge "Expedition Leader" was a very poor leader--he had some knowledge, but clearly was 'mailing it in.' He cared little for the passengers and made no attempt to get to know anyone's name or anything about the passengers. Often he was sarcastic in answers to questions to which he did not know the answer. The boat was nice, but the ...
My significant other and I, both 70, spent a week on the Alaskan Dream August 29-September 5. The trip far exceeded our expectations, which were high, as we'd been to Alaska before with UnCruise Adventures. The whole point was to see wildlife and scenery; it was a bonus that the 25 fellow passengers were great. One day, we spent two hours watching black bears feed on spawning salmon in a river in ...
You are not going to get a better Southeast Alaska Wilderness Cruise, if you are looking for wildlife and the chance to get close to nature, period. Plus you will get to visit small Alaskan communities unvisited by larger cruise ships.
I love cruising and have enjoyed Alaska cruises on bigger ships, as well as cruises in other places in the world. But I have lived in Southeast Alaska for 40 ...
The PCR/and check was organised like clockwork and was in my cabin an hour earlier than I thought. I had a good walk round Scarlet Lady to familiarise my self as to what was were etc.
The complimentary champagne on arrival helped to get us into cruising the Virgin Way.
The choice of food was excellent and extremely tasty.
After breakfast on Tuesday I was pinged advising the crew. I was ...
This ship is in need of some time in dry dock! My cabin had no heat, had mold around the window, and the shower/toilet combo smelled like sewage. The ship’s generators both were broken for several hours one evening meaning no power. The lounge is shabby and tired. The zodiac engine quit one day and passengers had to be rowed back to the ship. And - the anchor cable broke!
The website told ...
2,145.49 7-day 2021 Alaska's Glacier Bay & Island Adventure cruise (Juneau to Sitka) with Alaskan Dream Cruises on the 104’ Alaskan Dream catamaran. We frequently cruise. This was not one of our favorites.
The shoreside support pre-cruise was very lacking. Information provided to me in March regarding the duration we would spend at Mendenhall Giacier was inaccurate. I had been emailed that it ...
I am new to expedition cruises, but I will be watching for them in the future! We did the inside passage in Alaska. And the difference in what a big cruiser experiences and what we experienced is amazing! We saw great wildlife in addition to amazing, majestic views. We could kayak off the back of the boat. We saw zillions of sea lions sunbathing on rocks. Otters floating by with babies. Black ...
I have held off submitting this review to get a bit of perspective and to wait for the cruise line’s response to the unacceptable conditions under which we cruised on the Admiralty Dream ship in June. Alaskan Dream advertises a small ship experience with lots of wildlife, excellent food, native and Forest Service speakers and zodiac excursions.
Unfortunately, the five night sailing we took ...
We had a 9 day cruise with Alaskan Dream Cruises in 2013 which was exquisite - a 9 out of10. If we had not had that experience as a comparison we might have rated this current cruise higher. But, unfortunately they have slipped a notch or two. Maybe now a 7 out of 10 - not bad, but not the wonderful experience we had in 2013.
The crew are still very friendly and helpful. The captain still ...
The Last Frontier Adventure cruise aboard the Admiralty Dream was fantastic from start to finish! This small-ship cruise line has figured out how to wow its passengers while providing opportunities on the Last Frontier Adventure cruise to view wild life (sea-going, air-going and land loving), to get up close and personal with glaciers, to learn about Tlingit history and culture and about the ...