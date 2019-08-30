Review for Chichagof Dream to Alaska

The crew was hard working and friendly. Unfortunately, the Orbridge "Expedition Leader" was a very poor leader--he had some knowledge, but clearly was 'mailing it in.' He cared little for the passengers and made no attempt to get to know anyone's name or anything about the passengers. Often he was sarcastic in answers to questions to which he did not know the answer. The boat was nice, but the ...