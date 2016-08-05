  • Newsletter
Adventure Canada Cruise Reviews

The Ocean Endeavour in the port of Húsavik, Iceland, July 15, 2018
Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
5 reviews

Filters

1-5 of 5 Adventure Canada Cruise Reviews

Torngat Mountain Beauty and more

Review for Ocean Endeavour (Adventure Canada) to Arctic

User Avatar
nduprey
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I have always wanted to explore more of Canada, especially the arctic regions. And Labrador has always fascinated me. This exploration of Greenland, Labrador (especially the Torngat Mountains) and Newfoundland was fantastic. Adventure Canada brings together a wonderful assortment of folks to add color to the trip, from storytellers to archeologists to naturalists. The zodiac rides brought us from ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Fabulous circumnavigation of Iceland

Review for Ocean Endeavour (Adventure Canada) to Arctic

User Avatar
Bricoleur
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was a trip circumnavigating Iceland (the system won't permit writing Iceland as the destination -- Iceland is below the arctic circle except for a tiny area on one offshore island, so Arctic is not the correct destination, but it's the only reasonable one to choose from the available choices). Adventure Canada tours (this was our second trip with them) involve intensive experiences with ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

The Magical Arctic Safari

Review for Ocean Endeavour (Adventure Canada) to Arctic

User Avatar
Lazyone
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was fantastic. Better than I ever imagined. The food was incredible and endless. The cabin and dining staff are just awesome, very friendly and personable. The Adventure Canada staff were amazing. The experience and level of education that they brought to the passengers was truly a treat. Very relaxed atmosphere on board, casual and lots of fun. Highly recommend this cruise to ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2017

Trip of a Lifetime

Review for Ocean Endeavour (Adventure Canada) to Arctic

User Avatar
bigsnark
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We have traveled with other adventure cruise companies but have yet to find one that compares with Adventure Canada. My entire family booked passage with them from Arctic Canada to Greenland - it was the trip of a lifetime. As an artist, the voyage provided an incredible amount of inspirational reference material for future artwork. Beyond this though, we were treated to comfortable cabins, ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2016

An amazing experience in the Arctic

Review for Ocean Endeavour (Adventure Canada) to Arctic

User Avatar
RolandNeave
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I love wild places and this cruise certainly satisfied that. We flew by charter aircraft arranged by Adventure Canada from Toronto to Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, along with all 140 passengers and boarded the Ocean Endeavour. The next 12 days were one awesome experience after another. We explored small towns on the west coast of Greenland such as Sisimuit and Ilulissat. We hiked to ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2016

