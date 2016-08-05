I have always wanted to explore more of Canada, especially the arctic regions. And Labrador has always fascinated me. This exploration of Greenland, Labrador (especially the Torngat Mountains) and Newfoundland was fantastic. Adventure Canada brings together a wonderful assortment of folks to add color to the trip, from storytellers to archeologists to naturalists. The zodiac rides brought us from ...
This was a trip circumnavigating Iceland (the system won't permit writing Iceland as the destination -- Iceland is below the arctic circle except for a tiny area on one offshore island, so Arctic is not the correct destination, but it's the only reasonable one to choose from the available choices).
Adventure Canada tours (this was our second trip with them) involve intensive experiences with ...
This cruise was fantastic. Better than I ever imagined. The food was incredible and endless. The cabin and dining staff are just awesome, very friendly and personable. The Adventure Canada staff were amazing. The experience and level of education that they brought to the passengers was truly a treat. Very relaxed atmosphere on board, casual and lots of fun. Highly recommend this cruise to ...
We have traveled with other adventure cruise companies but have yet to find one that compares with Adventure Canada. My entire family booked passage with them from Arctic Canada to Greenland - it was the trip of a lifetime. As an artist, the voyage provided an incredible amount of inspirational reference material for future artwork. Beyond this though, we were treated to comfortable cabins, ...
My wife and I love wild places and this cruise certainly satisfied that. We flew by charter aircraft arranged by Adventure Canada from Toronto to Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, along with all 140 passengers and boarded the Ocean Endeavour. The next 12 days were one awesome experience after another. We explored small towns on the west coast of Greenland such as Sisimuit and Ilulissat. We hiked to ...