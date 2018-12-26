The ship was very comfortable, and the cuisine was excellent. Most outstanding was the service: the guides were excellent, and the cruise director was extremely helpful. I had a problem with my electronic reader that required a good internet connection, so she arranged to have a boat take me 10 minutes upriver to get a better signal. The only problem on the trip was poor internet connectivity, but ...
After my internet “research” I felt that the Aqua ships were the nicest ones available. The food was amazing. As a carnivore from the Pacific Northwest I had one of my best fish meals ever one afternoon and every other meal was also very good. All of the crew from Crhistian the bartender to George and Alex the guides were attentive and knowledgeable and proficient. The animals cooperated and ...
We chose the cruise to visit the Xmas markets. On boarding the boat we were informed of a complete itinerary change due to low water levels, however they obviously put no effort into choosing an alternative itinerary as it was a vastly inferior itinerary with most places closed in 2 of the 3 stops we went to and the markets a far cry from the ones we were supposed to visit (except ...
There are many moving parts on the Flora cruise. This is as concise as I can make it; rating on a 1-10 scale (10 being excellent)
Ground
Pre
Transfer: Airport to Hotel 10
Marriott 8 1) Double beds 2) same room# and Cabin #
Tour 8 Intinan Museum had cool demos
Lunch 8
Dinner ...
We are serial river cruisers but this year we were only able to make a relatively late booking, due to unforeseen domestic circumstances. We had not experienced Shearings river cruises before but, at fairly short notice, Shearings were the only company that could fly us out of Bristol to Paris CDG.
Our transfer from CDG to the ship was by a private hire car - very impressive - although we were ...
We had a wonderful experience as a family on the Donna (7-day Danube round-trip from Passau). We chose an International sailing as we don't speak German, and found most of the staff spoke good English, and all the important announcements were made in both English and German. The majority of guests on board were German, with a large tour group from the UK and a smattering of other nationalities too ...
A romantic river cruise? The A Rosa Viva advertising is more alluring than the experience. I echo the English speaking commentaries about a distinct lack of staff training. Even attempting to point out the lack of respect shown to us from a waitress, the maitre de brushed it off as normal behaviour. The cleaning personnel were the friendliest, and not as pompous as their colleagues. The engine ...
If you are not German stay away from this ship. We signed up for a Seine cruise with English company Saga who miss sold this cruise. The excursions were in German. The food was advertised as Mediterranean but was German and very low quality. The ship was in need of an upgrade. The officers were grumpy apart from French Captain and First officer who were helpful. Crew were good and helpful. Drinks ...
I liked the ports of call, especially Costa Rica & Cartagena.
The service was excellent - all the staff were friendly and treated us like we were special. Food was diverse and well presented.
Captain Matthias was always informativeand greeted the guests on several occasions.
Our cabin 5122 was a little tight but we got used to it- between the bed and mirrored desk/dresser. The cabin was ...
First of all let me start by saying I don’t usually bother giving any reviews as I believe nothing can be absolutely perfect in life and I like being tolerant and giving the benefit of the doubt. However I do feel that our experience on the A-Rosa Viva does warrant a review, especially as an ‘educational’ exercise to non- German speaking travellers like us.
Will seek to make the review as ...