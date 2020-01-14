  • Newsletter
Melbourne to the South Pacific Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
2.8
Poor
95 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 95 Melbourne to the South Pacific Cruise Reviews

A Bad First Cruise Experience

Review for Pacific Explorer to South Pacific

User Avatar
pjsomers
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

My partner and I have never cruised, so we thought we would test the waters (pun intended) on a 3-day comedy cruise on the pacific explorer. As we had completed the VeriFly app, embarkation was relatively quick and painless. The balcony room we booked was very small and outdated. The temperature outside was 37 degrees and the room's air conditioning was really struggling to keep up (more ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2022

How low can you go

Review for Carnival Spirit to South Pacific

User Avatar
stevesmith111
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

If our taste buds could make memories, we will have to get some therapy because our one and only meal on board left a horrible taste in our mouth. Everywhere we looked for lunch was deep fried , frozen or just not great Chefs who specialise in food would not be involved in this display of un healthy food. Carnival you really have to change the photos of the food and the description you are ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior with French Door (obstructed views)

Traveled with children

Dissapointed

Review for Carnival Spirit to South Pacific

User Avatar
DebbieDozer
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Have been on spirit before ..4 times encouraged a group of 9 to go on this cruise and asked to b seated in the middle area of dining .Bottom level so we could see everything that was going on..And was put in a corner behind a service area where we could see nothing..Asked again and was moved 3 tables away ..The food in the buffet at breakfast and lunch was nearly always burnt and hard..The laundry ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean Suite

Some highlights but food and service a let down

Review for Pacific Aria to South Pacific

User Avatar
Claireoncruise
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We went on this cruise as a large family group, 13 people across 4 cabins, as the dates and length of cruise suited everyone. I have been on the P&O Eden once and the Carnival Legend (twice) before. Highlights of the Aria - kids club, both turtle cove and shark shack, the staff were terrific and the events they held across the ship were great fun. The Edge, lasertag and zip line, we had ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Traveled with children

Friendly crew

Review for Carnival Spirit to South Pacific

User Avatar
Juliej85
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Chose this cruise because it didn’t involve going to an airport. Easy embarkation for my 77 year old mum. Driven straight to the door of the ship. However on disembarkation private cars were not allowed on the pier. Wasn’t informed there was a shuttle bus until after my mum had walked 700 metres. Good to know for future cruises. Whatever you do, don’t miss the 88 keys show. The lead male ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Average South Seas tour

Review for Carnival Spirit to South Pacific

User Avatar
biggerred
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We took this cruise because it was departing from Melbourne...……..the ship itself is old and the décor is dark.... our stateroom was very comfortable and the housekeeping men were fabulous and friendly nothing was to much trouble for them'. The food in the buffet was poor meat was tough, chicken tough and fish over cooked. pizza was average, Mexican excellent, sandwich bar great, burgers ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Disgusting staff food ship cleanliness

Review for Carnival Spirit to South Pacific

User Avatar
Ruffles1961
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Any person or persons thinking of going on this ship Think again Company lied about the ports cancelled and the cyclone we went through Food like slop Cold tasteless 2 hours to clear plates from piggy Buffet Coffee machines didn’t work Toilets dirty Dinning room same food every nigh Cold staff rude and disgusting Entertainment what entertainment Guest ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Great service on an average cruise

Review for Pacific Aria to South Pacific

User Avatar
Caszie87
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

We chose this cruise because we were looking for a getaway from the kids for a week, and to see Tasmania. We stayed in Melbourne for 2 days prior to leaving. The weather was nice until it was time for us to sail. It became rough with gale force winds. We left port over 12 hours late. Then the first day at sea was very rough. Almost half the ship out with sea sickness. Embarking was easy, as ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Truly Disappointing

Review for Carnival Spirit to South Pacific

User Avatar
Swing1313
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Bridge version. In my opinion the Ship need to be scrapped and Carnival need to invest into further training for staff, lack of maintenance has caused ship to be an eye sore. Rust, corrosion, wear and tear is certainly no priority on this ship. Cleaning is done at an absolute minimum standard. Process are not enforced or sustained. Dirty windows throughout. Furniture torn and damaged. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with children

All good for first cruise - will go with Carnival again but would change things

Review for Carnival Spirit to South Pacific

User Avatar
nicolepuleleech
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

I chose Carnival cruise because it was a family fun holiday ship. Overall cruise was great. Ship was great. Staff were great. Entertainment was fantastic. Art auctions were great. Food was fine and at times great. Grumps and don't bother with: Don't pay for the priority boarding. You get on the ship fast enough when you first board and when you disembark. As for propriety boarding on ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Aft-View Extended Balcony

Traveled with children

