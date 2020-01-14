My partner and I have never cruised, so we thought we would test the waters (pun intended) on a 3-day comedy cruise on the pacific explorer.
As we had completed the VeriFly app, embarkation was relatively quick and painless.
The balcony room we booked was very small and outdated. The temperature outside was 37 degrees and the room's air conditioning was really struggling to keep up (more ...
If our taste buds could make memories, we will have to get some therapy because our one and only meal on board left a horrible taste in our mouth.
Everywhere we looked for lunch was deep fried , frozen or just not great Chefs who specialise in food would not be involved in this display of un healthy food.
Carnival you really have to change the photos of the food and the description you are ...
Have been on spirit before ..4 times encouraged a group of 9 to go on this cruise and asked to b seated in the middle area of dining .Bottom level so we could see everything that was going on..And was put in a corner behind a service area where we could see nothing..Asked again and was moved 3 tables away ..The food in the buffet at breakfast and lunch was nearly always burnt and hard..The laundry ...
We went on this cruise as a large family group, 13 people across 4 cabins, as the dates and length of cruise suited everyone.
I have been on the P&O Eden once and the Carnival Legend (twice) before.
Highlights of the Aria - kids club, both turtle cove and shark shack, the staff were terrific and the events they held across the ship were great fun.
The Edge, lasertag and zip line, we had ...
Chose this cruise because it didn’t involve going to an airport. Easy embarkation for my 77 year old mum. Driven straight to the door of the ship. However on disembarkation private cars were not allowed on the pier. Wasn’t informed there was a shuttle bus until after my mum had walked 700 metres. Good to know for future cruises.
Whatever you do, don’t miss the 88 keys show. The lead male ...
We took this cruise because it was departing from Melbourne...……..the ship itself is old and the décor is dark.... our stateroom was very comfortable and the housekeeping men were fabulous and friendly nothing was to much trouble for them'.
The food in the buffet was poor meat was tough, chicken tough and fish over cooked. pizza was average, Mexican excellent, sandwich bar great, burgers ...
Any person or persons thinking of going on this ship
Think again
Company lied about the ports cancelled and the cyclone we went through
Food like slop
Cold tasteless
2 hours to clear plates from piggy Buffet
Coffee machines didn’t work
Toilets dirty
Dinning room same food every nigh
Cold staff rude and disgusting
Entertainment what entertainment
Guest ...
We chose this cruise because we were looking for a getaway from the kids for a week, and to see Tasmania.
We stayed in Melbourne for 2 days prior to leaving. The weather was nice until it was time for us to sail. It became rough with gale force winds. We left port over 12 hours late. Then the first day at sea was very rough. Almost half the ship out with sea sickness.
Embarking was easy, as ...
Bridge version.
In my opinion the Ship need to be scrapped and Carnival need to invest into further training for staff, lack of maintenance has caused ship to be an eye sore.
Rust, corrosion, wear and tear is certainly no priority on this ship.
Cleaning is done at an absolute minimum standard. Process are not enforced or sustained. Dirty windows throughout. Furniture torn and damaged. ...
I chose Carnival cruise because it was a family fun holiday ship. Overall cruise was great.
Ship was great. Staff were great. Entertainment was fantastic. Art auctions were great. Food was fine and at times great.
Grumps and don't bother with:
Don't pay for the priority boarding. You get on the ship fast enough when you first board and when you disembark. As for propriety boarding on ...