Melbourne to Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
77 reviews

1-10 of 77 Melbourne to Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

Tired old ship. Not particularly inspiring. Frustrating online services and administration.

Review for Grand Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
skipp201
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Apologies for the lengthy diatribe but context is all. Booked for this trip two years ago but was cancelled due to covid. Had the option for refund, cruise credit or go on same trip Melb to Melb on the 4th of November. Chose to go on same trip as birthday was on 3rd November. A choice we came to regret bitterly. Should have opted for cruise credit. Today’s date is Monday the "14th ...
Sail Date: November 2022

Cabin Type: Oceanview

Pretty Good and Enjoyable

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
adrianwoz
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

It was our first ocean cruise although we have done river cruises. We did it for the cruise experience rather than the destination (been to NZ many times). It went from Melbourne to Auckland. We had an Aqua class cabin. Most cabins of same size and with small balcony - difference only in deck and benefits e.g. Aqua meant expedited boarding, own restaurant, canapes, etc. We were very impressed with ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: AquaClass 1

An interesting Cruise

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Fascinating
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My cruise was a surprise arranged by my friend. I was amazed. Arriving we were greeted by friendly porters and our suitcases were taken to our booked cabins. We then waited some time in five rows filling out paperwork before being served at a counter, then given further documents for customs. Staff were continually on hand to manage the rows. Once through Customs we walked towards the ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Standard Inside

First time, very enjoyable

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
MaryFlorence
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Although we have cruised before, this was our first cruise with Cunard. The Queen Elizabeth is a very comfortable ship. There are plenty of seats around the ship, and it is never hard to find a comfortable spot to relax, read a book, watch the scenery, play a card or board game or just chat to new friends. There are lots of activities on board, shops to visit, a very busy British pub, an ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview (obstructed view)

First time Queens grill great experience

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
jeck
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first experience on Cunard and we stayed in the top level Queen’s Grill accommodations. We previously have done a number of cruises with Princess. The trip did not start well when we could not find the Cunard representative at the airport to get our airport to pier transfer at the start of the trip. We were at Melbourne airport, but the number to call in our Cunard documentation ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Queens Suite

Misleading Information in brochures and web, staff no better, gratuities bad,

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Anne Harrington
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Husbands special birthday and cunard was always on his bucket list. First 5 days food was rubbish, dry and not as described on menu. The Lido was no better Bar prices out of this world. Buy a drinks package, coffees, soft drinks or alcohol, they don't tell you in the book that you have to buy one for every one in your cabin ! What to wear in dining room, non gala evenings. Book says ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

NOT A FAMILY FRIENDLY CRUISESHIP

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Marz15
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Pros: * Very organised to come on board the cruise * Cleaners kept the ship super clean, especially the toilets. * Cabin staff are so polite and very hard working at maintaining a high standard of cabins * Dessert buffet for New Years Eve was Beyond Amazing with all the ice sculptures. * Santa coming on the cruise ship and every child received a great present which we weren’t ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview

Traveled with children

We won't be back

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Don1959
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise in order to experience Christmas,New Years and significant birthday at at sea. There were several highlights on the Queen Elizabeth; the food in the main dining room was excellent, our shoulder cabin and balcony seemed vast, and some of the guest speakers were excellent (Dr Richard Harris, Australian of the Year, gave a wonderful presentation about his role in the Thai cave ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Fantastic Christmas and New Year Cruise

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Zacb
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This was my first cruise with Cunard. I knew ahead of time what I was in for as I had done plenty of research before and after booking. I booked this itinerary because I wanted to spend Christmas Day at sea and dress up for evenings and gala occasions. I chose Cunard because I wanted a different (largely child free) experience as compared to other cruise operators. The embarkation and ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Club Balcony

More for the Older Generation....

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
2CruiseGirlFL
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I chose this cruise because of the itinerary in Australia. But one of the excursions was cancelled and a disappointment, and the excursions were only okay. The Queen Elizabeth is absolutely for the older generation (ages 65 and older). I am age 53 and felt so young. There weren't any activities onboard that I was even remotely interested in and spent some time in my cabin sleeping and reading. ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Standard Inside

