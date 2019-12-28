- boring ship. Activities are minimal. And when they do happen they are sub par
- pools shut down at 8. Hot tubs not actually hot.
- staffing seems low. They have the employees but they hangout like they’re are friends chit chatting while not caring for guests.
- the emergency training meetings was a joke. When to the theatre to be told we had to go back to room to watch the video. Many ...
It was a cruise to forget,
Just got back from the cruise, I had booked 2 cabins 1 for my wife and I and the other for my 2 kids we were a group with 3 other cabins in our group, worst cruise ever, first we had purchased the upgraded denim package booked and paid for them upon boarding this was denied in a very rude way and msc saying it was the agents fault ended up it was msc’s fault they ...
The ship has beautiful architecture and looks very pretty from the outside. That’s pretty much all I have good to say about it. MSC is a cargo ship company not a cruise line company and it shows. They don’t know what they are doing and are just trying to make a bunch of money as possible by ripping people off. I’ve enjoyed myself off the ship more than I did on the ship.
For starters, the ...
Ponant is one of the few cruise lines that offers multiple cruises without a single supplement. For almost the same price as a Caribbean cruise on a premium cruise line (double for solos), I was able to book a mid-ship balcony cabin on an ultra-luxury Ponant cruise. Le Dumont d'Urville is a beautiful mega-yacht with a modern, minimalist design. Food, drinks, service, cabins, lectures and so forth ...
It looked like a good deal BUT,! the food overall was poor, only ever warm to cold never hot and very small portions with no potatoes or veg to bulk it up. The wine was only two types offered as they had “run out”! Breakfast was a nightmare, you were literally jammed in and couldn’t get out. I asked for English breakfast tea, first they took ten minutes to get the tea, then another ten to bring ...
My girlfriend and I have cruises with other cruise lines before and thought we would give msc a try mainly due to the itinerary. What a mistake.
It all started with booking. We purchased on msc.ca. The purchase of the cruise was fine but we came to learn we could not book any excursions online or shuttle transfers since the website did not work. Why launch a site if it is not ready!?!!? Online ...
Having just returned from two weeks in the Southern Caribbean on the MSC Preziosa here are some general comments from the experience.
We chose the January 11th through January 25th cruise so that we could visit several new Caribbean locations. The cruise for us was actually a back-to-back cruise originating in Martinique with no sea-days. Once on the Preziosa we found that many of the ...
- No sport facilities (i.e. only 1 ping pong table with no racket)
- Everything always close (i.e. all pools are close at 9pm, cinema open from 5pm to 7pm lol)
- Bad food
- Virgin island destination swapped with St Lucia (announced only onboard, no compensation)
- Terrible food at restaurant
- Some of my shoes and shirts were stolen
- Unpleasant crew members
- Every single ...
We chose this cruise based on its destinations. We had been to most of the islands in the Caribbean. Boarding at Port de France Martinique, we had to carry our carry-on luggage up a narrow ladder-like stairs to the second or third level of the ship - no easy ramps to the lowest level of the ship - and we are 67 years old. No free iced tea on board at any time (even at dinner) - that was a first ...
I didn't choose this ship I accidentally ended up being there and it's the best my friend bought the tickets and decided not to go so he gave them to me and my wife as year end gift. I'm 51years old and I have never been on a vacation before this was my very first time on a ship my wife also this experience was the best I have ever had the food was great The staff are well trained I never knew ...