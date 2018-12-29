- boring ship. Activities are minimal. And when they do happen they are sub par
- pools shut down at 8. Hot tubs not actually hot.
- staffing seems low. They have the employees but they hangout like they’re are friends chit chatting while not caring for guests.
- the emergency training meetings was a joke. When to the theatre to be told we had to go back to room to watch the video. Many ...
This was my third Island Windjammer Cruise, and the second on Vela. This year was the usual itinerary that leaves from Rodney Bay, Saint Lucia, and goes to Martinique before returning to Saint Lucia. My wife and I were on the same ship last year, but had to do a southern itinerary as France did not allow cruise ships to dock in 2022 due to Covid.
My favorite part of this Sailing Cruise is the ...
It looked like a good deal BUT,! the food overall was poor, only ever warm to cold never hot and very small portions with no potatoes or veg to bulk it up. The wine was only two types offered as they had “run out”! Breakfast was a nightmare, you were literally jammed in and couldn’t get out. I asked for English breakfast tea, first they took ten minutes to get the tea, then another ten to bring ...
My girlfriend and I have cruises with other cruise lines before and thought we would give msc a try mainly due to the itinerary. What a mistake.
It all started with booking. We purchased on msc.ca. The purchase of the cruise was fine but we came to learn we could not book any excursions online or shuttle transfers since the website did not work. Why launch a site if it is not ready!?!!? Online ...
Having just returned from two weeks in the Southern Caribbean on the MSC Preziosa here are some general comments from the experience.
We chose the January 11th through January 25th cruise so that we could visit several new Caribbean locations. The cruise for us was actually a back-to-back cruise originating in Martinique with no sea-days. Once on the Preziosa we found that many of the ...
- No sport facilities (i.e. only 1 ping pong table with no racket)
- Everything always close (i.e. all pools are close at 9pm, cinema open from 5pm to 7pm lol)
- Bad food
- Virgin island destination swapped with St Lucia (announced only onboard, no compensation)
- Terrible food at restaurant
- Some of my shoes and shirts were stolen
- Unpleasant crew members
- Every single ...
I didn't choose this ship I accidentally ended up being there and it's the best my friend bought the tickets and decided not to go so he gave them to me and my wife as year end gift. I'm 51years old and I have never been on a vacation before this was my very first time on a ship my wife also this experience was the best I have ever had the food was great The staff are well trained I never knew ...
We chose this cruise to join some friends on a vacation and the ship went to islands we had never been to before. This is the first time on a Costa cruise. I had read previous reviews about pushy people, etc., but we found all co-cruisers were good mannered people all enjoying vacation. The food was quite good at the evening dinner and buffets at breakfast and lunch. The ...
This cruise was chosen purely because of the itinerary.
POSITIVES:
- The ship was lovely.
- The cabin was lovely.
- Food was great.
- Drinks package was great value.
- ALL of the wait staff and bar staff were soooooo lovely and friendly. They were also very attentive and professional.
NEGATIVES:
- Do not get a photo package unless you like fully staged studio shots (with ...
From the first there were high hopes that this would be the ideal cruise.
We carefully selected our cabin, paid for an upgrade from the Bella Class and were told we would have drink tickets available. Our luggage was tagged for our room and we were at the ship early.
Happy to be allowed boarding somewhat earlier than the listed time our passports were scanned and the luggage scanned and ...