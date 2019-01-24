Ponant is one of the few cruise lines that offers multiple cruises without a single supplement. For almost the same price as a Caribbean cruise on a premium cruise line (double for solos), I was able to book a mid-ship balcony cabin on an ultra-luxury Ponant cruise. Le Dumont d'Urville is a beautiful mega-yacht with a modern, minimalist design. Food, drinks, service, cabins, lectures and so forth ...
My girlfriend and I have cruises with other cruise lines before and thought we would give msc a try mainly due to the itinerary. What a mistake.
It all started with booking. We purchased on msc.ca. The purchase of the cruise was fine but we came to learn we could not book any excursions online or shuttle transfers since the website did not work. Why launch a site if it is not ready!?!!? Online ...
It looked like a good deal BUT,! the food overall was poor, only ever warm to cold never hot and very small portions with no potatoes or veg to bulk it up. The wine was only two types offered as they had “run out”! Breakfast was a nightmare, you were literally jammed in and couldn’t get out. I asked for English breakfast tea, first they took ten minutes to get the tea, then another ten to bring ...
- No sport facilities (i.e. only 1 ping pong table with no racket)
- Everything always close (i.e. all pools are close at 9pm, cinema open from 5pm to 7pm lol)
- Bad food
- Virgin island destination swapped with St Lucia (announced only onboard, no compensation)
- Terrible food at restaurant
- Some of my shoes and shirts were stolen
- Unpleasant crew members
- Every single ...
Having just returned from two weeks in the Southern Caribbean on the MSC Preziosa here are some general comments from the experience.
We chose the January 11th through January 25th cruise so that we could visit several new Caribbean locations. The cruise for us was actually a back-to-back cruise originating in Martinique with no sea-days. Once on the Preziosa we found that many of the ...
We chose this cruise based on its destinations. We had been to most of the islands in the Caribbean. Boarding at Port de France Martinique, we had to carry our carry-on luggage up a narrow ladder-like stairs to the second or third level of the ship - no easy ramps to the lowest level of the ship - and we are 67 years old. No free iced tea on board at any time (even at dinner) - that was a first ...
I didn't choose this ship I accidentally ended up being there and it's the best my friend bought the tickets and decided not to go so he gave them to me and my wife as year end gift. I'm 51years old and I have never been on a vacation before this was my very first time on a ship my wife also this experience was the best I have ever had the food was great The staff are well trained I never knew ...
Was looking forward to this cruise, but extremely disappointed, being disabled cabin was not suitable had to step up into the shower and when I did manage to get in with the help of my husband for 3 days I had to sit on the toilet to wash myself down until a stool was provided for me!!! Even though my husband had informed the company (Cruise Club) that I was disabled on 3 occasions!! Also the ...
We took our first MSC cruise, a 21 day TA from Martinique to Hamburg, many port stops in between which I initially thought might be a negative (we love the sea days, hence the TA's) but it was broken up nicely and we saw a few new ports by sheer number. It was like having three different cruises, the Caribbean followed by the TA followed by a European cruise, very nice.
We arrived late with ...
We chose this cruise to join some friends on a vacation and the ship went to islands we had never been to before. This is the first time on a Costa cruise. I had read previous reviews about pushy people, etc., but we found all co-cruisers were good mannered people all enjoying vacation. The food was quite good at the evening dinner and buffets at breakfast and lunch. The ...