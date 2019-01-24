Review for MSC Preziosa to Caribbean - All

I didn't choose this ship I accidentally ended up being there and it's the best my friend bought the tickets and decided not to go so he gave them to me and my wife as year end gift. I'm 51years old and I have never been on a vacation before this was my very first time on a ship my wife also this experience was the best I have ever had the food was great The staff are well trained I never knew ...