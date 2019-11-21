  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
MSC Marseille Cruise Reviews

135 reviews

Worst cruise of our 50+ cruises so far!

Review for MSC Seaview to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Barryc1
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We obviously enjoy cruising and expect high standards, this was the worst we've encountered. Positives: 1. Mostly great service apart from arrogant, poorly communicating Guest Services. 2. Really good premium beverage drinks. 3. Excellent Fusion speciality restaurant. Negatives: 1. Main dining room and buffet food was, overall, terrible. Bland, tasteless, poorly presented, ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

!!! MSC - Don't Do It !!!

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
bobnsofi
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Ok, The staff are forced to hustle and relentlessly pitch the passengers, to benefit the ships profit, it's sad to see the pain in the worker's eyes. There are mostly bad's and just a few goods about my experience on MSC. BUFFET FOOD - horrible, they are cheap beyond imagination. If you like cheap fatty food like pizza, meatless pasta and hot dogs, MSC may be for you. They push the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Very poor and disappointed

Review for MSC Fantasia to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
sar091975
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

This was my first cruise and it has put me off them. The attitude of the staff was disgusting and rude. The cruise was a rip of with alot of hidden extras and then when we complained about being charged extra we were told we were lying and they believed their staff. The kids club didn't have much entertainment or set activities and our children found it boring. We upgraded to the easy plus drink ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Grand Suite Aurea

Traveled with children

Prison

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Colossalrossell
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Had a great first day here aboard the Grandiosa, leaving Marseille. The food, service, and all other accommodations are not the best I’ve had on a cruise, but they perform very well at the price point. But the wheels came off of this cruise fast this morning in Genoa, when I attempted to walk 25 minutes to the aquarium with my family, and was told that passengers are only allowed to leave the ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Traveled with children

Definitely a budget company

Review for MSC Fantasia to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
herault
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I have to say that I am not a fan of short cruises during school holidays and my recent cruise on the MSC Fantasia confirmed this. Firstly I commend MSC for the cleanliness and the overall level of maintenance of this older ship. The crew – as on all cruises I have taken were welcoming, full of smiles and ready to go out of their way to satisfy cruisers. Being a round-robin Mediterranean trip ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony (partial view)

Reports not Factual

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
flabroker01
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I am a very seasoned cruiser with 94 cruises behind me. We booked this cruise five days before sailing as we were supposed to be on the Crystal Debussy that was cancelled because of the Netherlands closing down. So not wanting to stay home for another holiday season we went on the Grandiosa. We boarded in Marseille which is not a very accommodating port for moving your luggage. There are no ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Traveled with disabled person

far to big

Review for MSC Seashore to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Roriella
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The embarcation went smooth and quick, notwithstanding the COVID control. We had a cabin on deck 15, aurea experience. The cabin is well equiped. The bathroom was very small. Once on board you’re attacked by personnel trying to sell the ‘spéciality restaurants. It is sometimes difficult to understand the official announcements since they sprak far to quick. As always on these big Ships the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Good Ship, Rough Experience

Review for MSC Seaside to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
lr4l
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

We decided to take advantage of cruise credits and some other vacation plan changes and take a cruise on the MSC Seaside. We took this cruise during the COIVD pandemic so we were managing expectations around that. All in all we had a fine cruise but not one that makes me think MSC will be our choice cruise line of the future. Embarkation was definitely the worst part of our cruise experience, the ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Poor guest communication, no one knew the answer

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
roubok
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

Like many people have mentioned about MSC ships - BEAUTIFUL SHIP, POOR EXPERIENCE. Let's start with the Pro: - very clean - excellent gym equipment - great stage/entertainment, top notch. - great design now the Cons: - no one knows the true answer to your questions. Wondering how your meal package works? Well you'll learn it through trial and error, just make sure you ask ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Bella Inside Stateroom

MSC Aurea Duplex Suite - Worst Customer Service

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Mediterranean

User Avatar
LaurahQ
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

First and foremost, MSC Grandiosa is absolutely gorgeous and the elevator designed to move people efficiently. The Aurea duplex suite is very unique with 2 full bathrooms, spacious closets, living room, dining room and a private hot tub. We have been on many cruises in past and since MSC Grandiosa is so new, we expected errors, inexperienced staff, and broken processes. Never did we expect ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Aurea Duplex Suite

Traveled with children

Find a cruise

