We obviously enjoy cruising and expect high standards, this was the worst we've encountered.
Positives:
1. Mostly great service apart from arrogant, poorly communicating Guest Services.
2. Really good premium beverage drinks.
3. Excellent Fusion speciality restaurant.
Negatives:
1. Main dining room and buffet food was, overall, terrible. Bland, tasteless, poorly presented, ...
Ok,
The staff are forced to hustle and relentlessly pitch the passengers, to benefit the ships profit, it's sad to see the pain in the worker's eyes.
There are mostly bad's and just a few goods about my experience on MSC.
BUFFET FOOD - horrible, they are cheap beyond imagination. If you like cheap fatty food like pizza, meatless pasta and hot dogs, MSC may be for you. They push the ...
This was my first cruise and it has put me off them. The attitude of the staff was disgusting and rude. The cruise was a rip of with alot of hidden extras and then when we complained about being charged extra we were told we were lying and they believed their staff. The kids club didn't have much entertainment or set activities and our children found it boring. We upgraded to the easy plus drink ...
Had a great first day here aboard the Grandiosa, leaving Marseille. The food, service, and all other accommodations are not the best I’ve had on a cruise, but they perform very well at the price point. But the wheels came off of this cruise fast this morning in Genoa, when I attempted to walk 25 minutes to the aquarium with my family, and was told that passengers are only allowed to leave the ship ...
I have to say that I am not a fan of short cruises during school holidays and my recent cruise on the MSC Fantasia confirmed this. Firstly I commend MSC for the cleanliness and the overall level of maintenance of this older ship. The crew – as on all cruises I have taken were welcoming, full of smiles and ready to go out of their way to satisfy cruisers. Being a round-robin Mediterranean trip ...
I am a very seasoned cruiser with 94 cruises behind me. We booked this cruise five days before sailing as we were supposed to be on the Crystal Debussy that was cancelled because of the Netherlands closing down. So not wanting to stay home for another holiday season we went on the Grandiosa.
We boarded in Marseille which is not a very accommodating port for moving your luggage. There are no ...
The embarcation went smooth and quick, notwithstanding the COVID control. We had a cabin on deck 15, aurea experience. The cabin is well equiped. The bathroom was very small. Once on board you’re attacked by personnel trying to sell the ‘spéciality restaurants. It is sometimes difficult to understand the official announcements since they sprak far to quick. As always on these big Ships the ...
We decided to take advantage of cruise credits and some other vacation plan changes and take a cruise on the MSC Seaside. We took this cruise during the COIVD pandemic so we were managing expectations around that. All in all we had a fine cruise but not one that makes me think MSC will be our choice cruise line of the future. Embarkation was definitely the worst part of our cruise experience, the ...
Like many people have mentioned about MSC ships - BEAUTIFUL SHIP, POOR EXPERIENCE.
Let's start with the Pro:
- very clean
- excellent gym equipment
- great stage/entertainment, top notch.
- great design
now the Cons:
- no one knows the true answer to your questions. Wondering how your meal package works? Well you'll learn it through trial and error, just make sure you ask ...
First and foremost, MSC Grandiosa is absolutely gorgeous and the elevator designed to move people efficiently. The Aurea duplex suite is very unique with 2 full bathrooms, spacious closets, living room, dining room and a private hot tub. We have been on many cruises in past and since MSC Grandiosa is so new, we expected errors, inexperienced staff, and broken processes.
Never did we expect ...