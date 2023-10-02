Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Toscana

I am an experienced cruise traveler but I have never had such a bad cruise experience. The food was very poor, cold and dried out. At the buffets you were not allowed to serve yourself, but the staff had to do it and there were far too few staff. You were not allowed to get drinks from the bars but had to wait for service. and there was too little service. therefore I could not use my My Drinks ...