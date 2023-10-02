  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Marseille to Italy Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
2.9
Poor
153 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 153 Marseille to Italy Cruise Reviews

Don't Waste Your Money

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Seashore

Tropical Cruisers
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We were looking for a repositionig cruise to celebrate our retirement. We pre-ordered a bottle of champagne to be in our room for our departure but there was none. We finaly called the front desk by 7:00 pm and were told they would not be able to deliver it till tomorrow evening? It just set off the rest of the cruise .The Buffet was a repetion of the same thing every day .I think they used ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony Aurea

Charming Ship - Excellent Value

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Fantasia

Acton Cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Fantasia Charming Ship - Great Price Firstly, let me get the money issue out of the way. Four days for a family of four for just £550. Including Marseille, Barcelona, Genoa and a sea day was excellent value. A charming ship, but not many things for kids to do, away from the kids club. The Ed Sheeran tribute show, was one of the best I've seen on msc. The theatre was spacious and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

26 days of very mixed experience

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Seashore

Indolawson
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

This cruise took my wife and me to several ports in the Med, two Canary Islands, three Caribbean ports, Miami, and finally Cape Canaveral. The ship is beautiful, really nice. The experience was mediocre to terrible. The first leg from Rome to Barcelona (nine days) saw us going through the large 'cafeteria' deck looking for plates, glasses, and utensils for lunch. Scores of passengers were ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Great Time on a Goofy Ship

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Epic

jsn55
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I had an aft-facing balcony on D12 and my nephew was in another cabin close by. First and foremost, we had a fabulous time. The ship is weirdly designed, with inadequate public space. Walkways are too narrow, always felt like you were climbing over people. On pool deck, it was very congested trying to walk along dodging stage, audience, pool, bar, and very tight rows of loungers. I ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

First and Last Time on NCL

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Epic

swainey1
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I just returned as a solo traveler on the NCL EPIC. Worst cruise ship I have ever cruised on. Eleven days of pure torture. This ship feels like a dark, dank, dirty, seedy two-star Las Vegas Casino, only in Pahrump, NV. The food was horrible, the crew were constantly angry, often agitating passengers. My check in was botched, my app never worked, my name was wrong, all my excursions were cancelled ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cutbacks all round on NCL

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Epic

Vegans rule
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

There was a very long queue embarking the Epic at Marseilles. I would say 1 hour 40 minutes waiting time. We are Platinum members so we got into the Priority queue but it still took 45 minutes (why do they make you fill out the paperwork online beforehand and submit photographs but insist on doing this again at the port). Such a waste of time. We noticed lots of cutbacks onboard. Not as much ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Inside

Worst cruise ever

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Toscana

koenenstijn
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I am an experienced cruise traveler but I have never had such a bad cruise experience. The food was very poor, cold and dried out. At the buffets you were not allowed to serve yourself, but the staff had to do it and there were far too few staff. You were not allowed to get drinks from the bars but had to wait for service. and there was too little service. therefore I could not use my My Drinks ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Classic Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

Excellent Itinerary with a Ship that Actually Was NOT All that Bad

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Epic

anon1234
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Background: I was in inside room on 9th floor, this is my 11th cruise. I ended up on the Epic really only because of the itinerary (11 day port intensive with 3 overnight stays). I was skeptical of the ship after reading others reviews but am glad to say they are mostly overblown. However, I will note that because I was on such a port intensive cruise I really made only very limited use of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Inside

COULD NOT PAY ME TO GET BACK ON THIS SHIP

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Epic

Mali 3941
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I booked and paid for this cruise for my Husbands birthday on the 2nd Oct or 33rd Wedding anniversary on the 6th Oct and as a treat for my parents who are both 81 and in very poor health. My Mam has mixed dementia and my Dad stage 4 lung cancer, this was the last holiday they will ever have. We have never sailed NCL and have only ever sailed with RC, we left the cruise ship on Tuesday 4 days ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Good Crew, Substandard Ship, Very Poor Management

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Epic

docberns
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Just completed 11 day European cruise (Spain, Italy, France) on NCL Epic, with three overnight stays- Barcelona, Rome, Livorno. The itinerary was good and the overnight stays were great. However, NCL is a very substandard cruise line and the Epic is also a substandard ship compared with any other we have been on. We have done a dozen cruises on Holland America, Princess and Royal Carribean. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Marseille to Italy
Marseille to Italy Costa Mediterranea Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.