  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Marseille to Europe - River Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
40 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 40 Marseille to Europe - River Cruise Reviews

River Cruise in France on Rhone and Soane Rivers

Review for Avalon Poetry II to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
dondiegom
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because we wanted to do a river cruise and to see France up close and personal. We went with Avalon because they are very highly rated and had the perfect itinerary at very attractive fares. Our package was northbound and included two nights in Nice which was well worth seeing. It can also be done from Paris heading south. We then transferred to the ship, which was ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2022

Everything About the Scenic Sapphire Rhone River Cruise Was First Class

Review for Scenic Sapphire to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
claudegaron
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Having enjoyed a smaller canal cruise in Alsace, we were ready to try a cruise on the Rhone river. Reviews of various river cruise lines consistently pointed to Scenic as a quality choice. Although the Sapphire is not new, we found it to be sparkling in both design and maintenance. We were welcomed on board by the captain and his staff and assigned to a lovely balcony cabin, newly serviced and ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Wonderful crew

Review for Emerald Liberte to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Miston
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had been on other river cruises but this was the first time on an Emerald ship. The ship was lovely- clean and well planned. our cabin was one of the cheaper ones and lower down with only a small high window but it was perfectly fine with plenty of room. The staff were the highlight of the cruise, especially Jana, the cruise director. She was friendly, unflappable and very good at her job. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Viking Cruise to Southern France

Review for Viking Delling to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Gloriaba
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise, because we have travel with Viking before, we did the Danube Budapest to Bucharest, and we enjoy it very much, this time we one.. We love the history, the towns we visit were very interested, the Tour guide were great, except we have one that did not speak very good English. but it was ok.. Avignon, we enjoy the Palace of the Popes, and the other towns as well , the ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

A fabulous journey!

Review for Viking Buri to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
WendyATL
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We had friends recommend Viking Cruises and this trip in particular. We wanted to experience France without the bother of driving and unpacking more than once. We wanted a curated experience that we could just enjoy without any travel hassles. Our ships suite was perfect. We chose a suite with sitting room and balcony. We did not use the balcony. Too chilly and never any time to use it. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

We have never been in France, and this was the best way to see the highlights.

Review for Viking Delling to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
expoinst
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Viking was highly recommended by friends, and a river cruise you get to see many different towns near the river, and the tour guides tell you the history of each stop. The nice thing about a river cruise is that you have not only the hotel, all the meals, and the tour guides for each port. Relaxing, it was not, because each morning you were up early, first to get your breakfast, then to get ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Cabin Type: French Balcony

An excellent chance to get the flavor of Southern France

Review for Viking Delling to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
barkeley
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

Prior trips to France were in the north and west. This was a nice opportunity to view the arts, ruins and food of a culturally rich region. The staff was flawless and provided us with opportunities to relax as well as sight-see. Dining was excellent, and excursion guides, especially in Paris, were well educated and entertaining. Our Notre Dame/Left Bank guide was especially amazing. Few ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Unhappy staff

Review for Emerald Liberte to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
jonathanmuller1900
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

we saw this as an opportunity to see French towns and that did not disappoint. however the staff are fed up and unhappy. If management went undercover they'd gauge their staff as they are easy to talk to you and slag off the company. this is not good as it filters to passengers. the food is basic and certainly not top notch. complimentary drink or people on the full package do not get their ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Provence Experience

Review for Viking Heimdal to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ddahill
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

My husband and I booked our first river cruise with Viking because of the fabulous stories we heard from many friends and acquaintances. The Rhone trip to Provence and Lyon really appealed to us and a September sailing date promised fine weather. Our trip was a perfect experience! Our Viking crew was certainly dedicated to making every detail seamless and enjoyable - from travel assistance to ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2017

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

The arrangements, cruise staff, tour guides, food - everything was first class.

Review for Viking Delling to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Sue Wesselius
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first trip to Europe and with the optional tours provided by Viking, we felt like we really got to see the South of France. Instead of stopping at only the big cities, the Viking Delling stopped at smaller locations. The optional tours were always first class and covered a wide range of options. They left on time and returned on time. The guides were amazing in their local ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Find a cruise

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Marseille to Europe River
Marseille to Europe River Viking Delling Cruise Reviews
Marseille to Europe River Viking Delling Cruise Reviews
Marseille to Europe River Avalon Poetry II Cruise Reviews
Marseille to Europe River Viking Hermod Cruise Reviews
Marseille to Europe River Emerald Liberte Cruise Reviews
Marseille to Europe River Viking Heimdal Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent