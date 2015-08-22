Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Marseille to Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.2
Average
10 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 10 Marseille to Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

Worst Cruise Experience (compared to 10+ others)

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Orchestra

User Avatar
oli-business
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Never had a proper single bed, sofa bed EXTREMELY uncomfortable 1st night: Woken up by loud noises from chairs being moved around the pool for over 2 hours (INCESSANT BANGING) 12th floor balcony 2nd night: A bit better but we had to call the reception 4th morning: Woken up by the phone to check if we slept well… seriously? 6th night: Noise in the ceilings (recorded with my phone) ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

The Haven 2 Bedroom

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Norwegian Epic

User Avatar
Poppy01
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

The suite was amazing and spacious. Two bedrooms both with bathrooms. It was perfect for our family. My daughter was always excited to see what treat would be in our room each afternoon. Chocolate strawberries were her favourite. The Haven restaurant staff were lovely and friendly. The food was also good although the menu doesn't change. There is also a children's menu of pizza, pasta, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Owner's Suite

Traveled with children

Poetry in Motion :)

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Poetry II

User Avatar
Salamanda17
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Avalon does it right! Boat was in excellent condition, crew was fabulous. Adding the Happy hour was an excellent way to start your evening on board. Never had to wait for a drink, the service was impeccable. All meals on board are delicious & service in the dining room is top notch. Seating very comfortable with tables available for two, four ,and a few larger tables for bigger ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

A struggle

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Costa Favolosa

User Avatar
GHX3
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

What should have been a relaxing cruise for two ended up as a constant battle against a ship and its crew. There was no hospitality on board, worst cruise experience I have ever had. At one point I had to fear for my life and not one person would take responsibility. We were stuck in line on deck 2 with over 100 other passenger for more than a hour with no information or assistance, only after ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

The cruise was outstanding on all levels.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Poetry II

User Avatar
RobmacBoston
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We were looking for a Provence experience and Avalon delivered. First Avalon sets the standard for top. Held cruise experiences. The rooms, the staff and crew are so attentive. They made us feel so very special . The food, entertainment and excursions were all excellent. We gained so much information about all the places we visited. The special Avalon service started at the airport where they ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

River Cruise in France on Rhone and Soane Rivers

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Poetry II

User Avatar
dondiegom
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because we wanted to do a river cruise and to see France up close and personal. We went with Avalon because they are very highly rated and had the perfect itinerary at very attractive fares. Our package was northbound and included two nights in Nice which was well worth seeing. It can also be done from Paris heading south. We then transferred to the ship, which was ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2022

Enjoyable interlude.

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Favolosa

User Avatar
tenpin
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

As most of you know I can no longer go ashore but stay on the ship, Costa's team in Genoa & on board, made this cruise special for me, and a great big thanks to all involved in helping me cruise again. Firstly I had a loan of a wheelchair for the whole cruise, which proved wonderful as I could push myself round ship & to Club Dining room. The cabin (Suite) on deck seven was just the same as ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Suite with Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Americans, beware...

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Preziosa

User Avatar
CruisesForMillenials
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

This was my first MSC cruise - I just got off the Preziosa this morning. Here are a few thoughts about the experience, coming from an a American 20-something year-old who has been on other cruises. First, know that there is a smoking area down by the middle pool - you’ll sometimes walk through a cloud of smoke often on your way to the buffets. The food was a 2.5/5 ... honestly, the dinners ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

Think again

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Divina

User Avatar
Kiwi traveller Gal
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Cruised with MSC Divina on 23 day Caribbean cruise. That is how it was sold to us. However, we later found out it was two cruises in one, returning to Miami after the first 10 days. On the second leg, everything was duplicated. The entertainment, the trivia quiz, the jokes .. simply everything. This severely detracted from the enjoyment of the trip. When highlighting this to the company on ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

More like MagiCANT than Magica!!!

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Costa Magica

User Avatar
kookie72
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Oh goodness - where to begin. The ship was called the Costa Magica - but it SHOULD have been named the Costa MagiCANT. They just can't do anything - full stop. Let's go through this 'magical' experience one issue at a time. SHIP: The ship is old, dated, dirty, and in need of a serious overhaul. And when I say serious, I mean SERIOUS. The decor is like something out of my grandmother's ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2015

Cabin Type: Balcony Premium

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Marseille to the British Isles & Western Europe
Marseille to the British Isles & Western Europe Norwegian Epic Cruise Reviews
Marseille to the British Isles & Western Europe Norwegian Epic Cruise Reviews
Marseille to the British Isles & Western Europe MSC Preziosa Cruise Reviews
Marseille to the British Isles & Western Europe Avalon Poetry II Cruise Reviews
Marseille to the British Isles & Western Europe Costa Magica Cruise Reviews
Marseille to the British Isles & Western Europe MSC Divina Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.