I picked this cruise because my Christmas plans had changed and I wanted something different and that’s exactly what I got! From the time I got to the terminal to my room every staff I encountered has genuine smiles, vibes, and beautiful personalities! I’ll admit I missed a few restaurants but the steakhouse was really good, no complaints. The buffet was okay, but that’s to be expected. Cabin ...
Great value and great fun. Two days is not enough to enjoy everything. Great excursion on Grand Bahama and definitely hit the specialty dining. Second trip this year. Recommend getting the VIP package for getting on amd off the ship, wifi access and priority seating for the shows.l, it is worth it. The service from the crew is excellent, our cabin attendant was awesome, she was so friendly ...
Affordable and live the margaritaville brand. The cruise is short duration and the perfect weekend getaway to celebrate our 25th wedding anniversary. The staff made it so special and even sang to us. The food in the main dining room and buffet was decent but like any cruise ship, it could be better. The JWB steakhouse and Spa services were fantastic and the crew made the experience well worth it. ...
Older boat but slowly being updated. You get what you pay for so if you expect the ritz you will be disappointed. this is a 2 night getaway / booze cruise/ first timer type cruise
- Buffet is plain but cheeseburger grill is really good and my fins dining room experience was excellent. Room was recently refurbished. What really made the difference was the staff in the dining room. The ...
My partner and I chose this cruise because we wanted a quick cheap getaway to test the waters before we went on a longer cruise later in the year. We also saw so many bad reviews online, and wanted to see what all the fuss was about.
We were VERY pleasantly surprised and impressed with out time there. I think this cruise is well suited for someone with a relatively open mind who is just ...
First, I would like to say we had an amazing time, and I would definitely cruise again with Margaritaville. Euphoria was epic. The bands and the entertainment the cruise offers is an experience you will not forget. Yes, the bathroom showers are kind of SMALL! Still not that big of an issue. The staterooms do have a mini-fridge, blow dryer, and plenty towels. The beds were comfy, and you do have a ...
We chose this cruise because of the short itinerary and the reasonable price. Based on the cost, if you're an avid cruiser, you cannot compare this ship to the bigger cruise ships as it is much older and smaller than the majority. But if you're looking for a short getaway, this is a good option. We were on deck 7. The service by all staff members we encountered was very similar to the larger ...
We had the opportunity to cruise on this ship through the Heroes At Sea Program. We booked in July and sailed in November. The process from booking, to onboarding, to embarkation, etc. was seamless. Whether you wanted to stay on board or venture off ship when you docked, although small, the ship has something for everyone for the short amount of time you are on the ship. We had an inside port hole ...
Birthday cruise - second time on the ship and thought it would be better after remodel .. the breakfast buffet was the worst .. we have been on 25 cruises and never complain but this is the worst food ever . Waffles that were microwaved served with corn syrup . Coffee the chef had us get from his kitchen as he had none on the floor . Bacon that was raw . Sausage that was bland and inferior and ...
Being a veteran I was initially attracted by the Heroes Sail for Free promotion so I booked a cruise for my girlfriend and I. After seeing many negative reviews about the ship I was left worried and rethinking my decision as this was my first cruise. Boy was I worried for no reason. We were completely blown away by the experience and left wondering how people could see this cruise as anything ...