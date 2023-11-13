Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Margaritaville at Sea Paradise

My partner and I chose this cruise because we wanted a quick cheap getaway to test the waters before we went on a longer cruise later in the year. We also saw so many bad reviews online, and wanted to see what all the fuss was about. We were VERY pleasantly surprised and impressed with out time there. I think this cruise is well suited for someone with a relatively open mind who is just ...