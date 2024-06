Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Margaritaville at Sea Islander

Let's start with the staff, everyone encountered was absolutely fantastic special cudos to Joe and Maria in Fins dining, Enos at one of the bars. First day was chaotic, drink cards had to be activated longs lines greater than one hour, this could have been easily rectified by doing so when cards were first issued. Rooms were a nice size, we had a balcony, balcony door whistled the entire ...