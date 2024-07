Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Margaritaville at Sea Islander

It was sub par even for the discount. We booked 2 rooms and later we added guests to room 2 and instead of updating room 2 only the rebooked the whole thing for a higher rate. When we tried to resolve over the phone we got hung up on. We tried at guest services but were told we would have to call when we returned. We tried that too and got hung up on 3 times and when asked to speak to a supervisor ...