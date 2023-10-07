Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Discovery 2

Ive just back last night from a cruise on this ship. Granted it was my 1st cruise, so my opinion might not mean much to some people. There a several great tings about this cruise and a few negatives. The ship itself was very nice, just big enough to find your way around after a day or so. Although it looked tired in some places, it was very well maintained. ALL 10/10 The staff were quite ...