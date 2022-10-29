  • Newsletter
Marella Western Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Photo Credit: Mickmickey999
Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
76 reviews

1-10 of 76 Marella Western Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Brilliant tui cruise holiday

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Marella Explorer 2

Mickmickey999
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

From booking in our local tui store, this was an almost perfect holiday. Flights, transfers including the police escorts, room, room service, food & drink eat in market place for breakfast and lunch then eat in latitude restaurant most evenings, evening show in show lounge were all 100%. We didn't do many excursions but went a shore every time we could. The main reason for this trip was to visit ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Noisy neighbours

Review for a Cuba Cruise on Marella Discovery 2

Jonnyebz
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

chose this cruise with marella after many years away, cruising with Royal Caribbean, Princess and p&o, as the two cruises ( week each) were going to Central America and Cuba , The Good bits : Ship was better than we expected, modern, clean and well looked after, service and food and drinks were fine and entertainment was ok. Our issue is that we had VERY noisy neighbours who were two ...
Sail Date: March 2023

Carribean Dream

Review for a Cuba Cruise on Marella Discovery 2

Lizton1
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted the trip of a lifetime and oh did we get that! Everything was fabulous ,the cabin was spacious-(we had a junior suite ) and spotless, the staff were amazing -all of them nothing was too much trouble and they all went far beyond expectations to make our holiday unforgettable. Food and drinks were perfect and we were positively encouraged to have as much as we wanted The bar ...
Sail Date: March 2023

Holiday from hell racial abuse and discrimination

Review for a Cuba Cruise on Marella Discovery 2

kellymarie1982
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

My mixed race teenage daughter was racially abused by another passenger on the cruise. We struggled to get any staff to take what had happened seriously and after the first incident we were alert to everything and we witnessed several more incidents of discrimination from both passengers and staff. The staff need more training on equalities and customer service. We made several complaints on ...
Sail Date: February 2023

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Poor customer service

Review for a Cuba Cruise on Marella Discovery 2

Chrissiethecruiser
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

It was our 50th wedding anniversary. We have been on several Marella cruises and find them exceptionally good value. This latest one however was a disaster from the beginning. Embarkation was tedious, worse ever. Our fridge did not work, took three days to fix. Food quality and choice definitely deteriorated compared to previous cruises/ships we have been on. Wondered if due to Marella policy of ...
Sail Date: January 2023

NOT WHAT WE BOOKED 60% of itinerary was changed , but we were fed excuses not reasons

Review for a Cuba Cruise on Marella Discovery 2

peterros
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose the advertised Itinerary because having been to the Caribbean before this two week package offered visits to Belize, Cosumei, Guatemala and some other places we had not been to before. After a 2hr 50min outward flight delay (reasons offered were dubiously received by passengers) we arrived on board ship and were told immediately that the Cosumei visit on day 6 was abandoned - nothing ...
Sail Date: January 2023

Standard has plummeted

Review for a Cuba Cruise on Marella Discovery 2

Mel Hodson
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We have previously sailed on Discovery 2 and had a great time so we were really shocked to see how much the standards had dropped. During our week onboard we never had a hot meal served to us in the 47 restaurant and the only really hot food was at the Snack Shack however when sitting on deck 9 at night there were cockroaches running around most nights There is no policing of the pools, ...
Sail Date: December 2022

Horrendous from start to finish

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Marella Discovery 2

loubee77
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Chose this cruise for my husbands 50th Birthday specifically for Port Royal and Panama. This was to be our last family holiday (teenage boys also on holiday) and we wanted this to be special. First issue was encountered on embarkation to ship in Montego bay. Queues over an hour long to get on the ship, very poorly organised and no information given by TUI for any delay reason. Port Royal - ...
Sail Date: November 2022

Traveled with children

Some good some bad

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Marella Discovery 2

waimangu
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We went on a transatlantic cruise to the Caribbean on board Marella Discovery2 in October / November 2022. What was good about the cruise: * The ship visited all the ports on the dates and times advertised. * The cabin was excellent and the stewards were friendly and looked after us well. * A wide variety of free entertainments was available on board - theatre shows, line dancing, ...
Sail Date: October 2022

Not a great cruise

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Marella Discovery 2

Cockerspadgers
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

29/10/22 Transatlantic Discoveries Cruise, 17 nights, Palma to Jamaica. Having cruised for nearly 20 years (& done several similar transatlantic cruises on both Thomson & P & O), sadly this was not the best cruise experience because of the 10 sea days, 6 days being consecutive. In the past we’ve found the sea days very relaxing but not this time because we experienced the worst daily sunbed ...
Sail Date: October 2022

Western Caribbean Cruise Reviews for Marella Cruises Ships
Marella Discovery 2 Western Caribbean Cruise Reviews
