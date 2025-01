Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Marella Discovery

Dont bother unless you would like to spend a week.in Wetherspoons , actually that's an insult to Wetherspoons. We had a balcony room which was ok but looking tired, for was terrible to be honest buffet breakfast was bland and tasteless people milling around with full plates and nowhere to sit tables not cleaned. We discovered the A la carte breakfast in restaurant 47 which was 100% ...