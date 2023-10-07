We've had an amazing time on our 1st Marella cruise and would certainly cruise with them again, may be on one of their adults only ship.
TUI were amazing with their flight from London Luton to Tenerife which went smoothly with no delays and great onboard service. This was followed by excellent organisation of TUI transfers from airport to ship whereby they took your luggage off you at the ...
Quite disappointed with Explorer this time around, it is in need of some TLC & yet again standard seem to be slipping with Marella. Food quality is average at best & along with some passengers general etiquette never being challenged by the crew, I believe this will be our last Marella cruise. I may be old fashioned, but I do like to see people at least wearing shirts & something on their feet ...
Let's start with the staff. Most of them were polite and extremely helpful. The entertainment staff put on some great shows. Johnny the cruise director did a fabulous job.
A cabin is a cabin. We were inside. So we got what we expected. Unfortunately, we had to ask for the milk and coffee to be topped up as it wasn't done so. Ok, only a small thing. But it means a great deal. You feel like a ...
Ive just back last night from a cruise on this ship. Granted it was my 1st cruise, so my opinion might not mean much to some people. There a several great tings about this cruise and a few negatives. The ship itself was very nice, just big enough to find your way around after a day or so. Although it looked tired in some places, it was very well maintained. ALL
10/10 The staff were quite ...
Just returned from a transatlantic cruise. First time on Voyager. Mixed feelings about the ship, much prefer Discovery ships.
The upside
Nice ship and rooms are a good size
Overall the food is decent
Entertainment ok, not wonderful, but ok
The staff are brilliant.
The downside
Problems with drains, bad smells all over the ship for the last few days.
Never seen so many ...
Voyager was filled to capacity and not capable of catering for this. Impossible to get a sunbed on pool decks for love not money even if you went out at 7am. Latitude Dining room totally unable to cope. Had to queue for ages only to be given a pager and told to and wait in the lounge. After entry we found several tables vacant but no cleared. On enquiring we were told they were under ...
Passing our local TUI travel agency we noticed a "Manager's special" for this cruise and enquired within. The dates coincided perfectly with the half term school holiday, an inset day, and our daughter's leave week. In addition the second day of the cruise was our granddaughter's birthday and this would be her first flight on an airplane though not her first cruise. The price offered made it a no ...
We are seasoned cruisers with almost 40 cruises under our belt having had the pleasure of sailing on most lines including Cunard, Celebrity, Azamara, RC, Princess, Oceania and Marella.
We had booked this cruise as a 60th birthday celebration for a long serving member of my staff. Whilst we had sailed on discover 2 many years ago I was rather apprehensive looking at recent reviews prior to our ...
We have cruised with tui 30ish times, this time on the voyager we were disappointed in the kitchens. The food was very repetative, we never saw a roast or a Yorkshire pudding, the food was the same every day, and the queues at lunch were awful. There has always been a carvery meat. The food in latitude 53 was nice and the waiting staff were fantastic. We never waited long in the evening for a ...