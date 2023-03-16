Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Marella Discovery

I have not paid for wi-fi in any hotel for about 25 years, so TUI charging for it is "Dark Ages" behaviour. Their own staff said even if you bought it, it was rubbish. I don't expect to use wi-fi in the middle of an ocean, but I do expect it in port for contact with kids, banking (money exchange) etc. Talking about banking why is there not an ATM on ship or the ability to purchase currency using a ...