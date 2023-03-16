This was our first cruise with Marella and we were full of expectation for Christmas in the Caribbean.
Our first problem was at Gatwick airport where the push back machine broke and it took 2 hours to dismantle and check all the wheels before we could fly off, granted this wasn't a problem caused by Tui. On arrival at Bridgetown airport we sat on the plan for a further 1 1/2 hours whilst they ...
Just back from our Caribbean cruise, which we mostly enjoyed. I did this cruise in 2020 on Explorer 2, which I would say was slightly better than Voyager, mainly because of the food set up. I understand that the object of serving people in the Kitchens is to avoid waste, but I still observed lots of half finished plates being left, so they need to go back to self serving buffet, which would avoid ...
Just returned from a transatlantic cruise. First time on Voyager. Mixed feelings about the ship, much prefer Discovery ships.
The upside
Nice ship and rooms are a good size
Overall the food is decent
Entertainment ok, not wonderful, but ok
The staff are brilliant.
The downside
Problems with drains, bad smells all over the ship for the last few days.
Never seen so many ...
Voyager was filled to capacity and not capable of catering for this. Impossible to get a sunbed on pool decks for love not money even if you went out at 7am. Latitude Dining room totally unable to cope. Had to queue for ages only to be given a pager and told to and wait in the lounge. After entry we found several tables vacant but no cleared. On enquiring we were told they were under ...
I have not paid for wi-fi in any hotel for about 25 years, so TUI charging for it is "Dark Ages" behaviour. Their own staff said even if you bought it, it was rubbish. I don't expect to use wi-fi in the middle of an ocean, but I do expect it in port for contact with kids, banking (money exchange) etc. Talking about banking why is there not an ATM on ship or the ability to purchase currency using a ...
We have been on 6 Marella cruises, on all of their current fleet both pre and post pandemic. I have to say, standards have dropped in latter times, especially where dining is concerned.
The main waiter service restaurant and the Italian restaurant, Gallery/47, the food was inedible. On Gala night for example, the "Gala menu" (dress to impress, so this is meant to be a special night) - ...
5th visit to Marella cruising and this was the poorest of all.
Staff were few and far between and distant compared to the previous cruise staff who were always friendly, polite and very attentive.
Entertainment was repetitive and boring quite frankly.
Service was poor at best and did not recognise next in line for drinks at each bar. Had top go to the bar as waiting staff were non ...
We chose this particular cruise because of the itinerary (11 islands in 14 days). We'd been to the majority of the islands before but wanted to go back to certain islands. We paid extra to chose our cabin and we opted for 82** right at the back of the ship. The bed was right against the wall with access only at one side (so no bedside tables), the air conditioning wasn't working and the balcony ...
I have been cruising for nearly 60 years and been on countless cruises but I will give Discovery a fair review.
Firstly if you want a 4 or 5 star cruise book another cruise line. If you are looking for an easy going, relaxed dress code, decent food and cabins cruise book Marella.
The pool deck was horrendous, loud TUI reps not interested in cruisers just themselves. This deck was like ...
First Marella Cruise ,It started badly with a cabin move despite booking a deluxe balcony cabin September 2021 we were moved to an alternative deluxe balcony cabin minus sofa coffee table and fridge offered £50 compensation, for cabin change and £50 per person for missing furniture all added to our ship board account ( on an all inclusive cruise ) which we found very difficult to spend.The food in ...