From booking in our local tui store, this was an almost perfect holiday. Flights, transfers including the police escorts, room, room service, food & drink eat in market place for breakfast and lunch then eat in latitude restaurant most evenings, evening show in show lounge were all 100%. We didn't do many excursions but went a shore every time we could. The main reason for this trip was to visit ...
chose this cruise with marella after many years away, cruising with Royal Caribbean, Princess and p&o, as the two cruises ( week each) were going to Central America and Cuba ,
The Good bits : Ship was better than we expected, modern, clean and well looked after, service and food and drinks were fine and entertainment was ok.
Our issue is that we had VERY noisy neighbours who were two ...
We wanted the trip of a lifetime and oh did we get that!
Everything was fabulous ,the cabin was spacious-(we had a junior suite ) and spotless, the staff were amazing -all of them nothing was too much trouble and they all went far beyond expectations to make our holiday unforgettable.
Food and drinks were perfect and we were positively encouraged to have as much as we wanted
The bar ...
My mixed race teenage daughter was racially abused by another passenger on the cruise. We struggled to get any staff to take what had happened seriously and after the first incident we were alert to everything and we witnessed several more incidents of discrimination from both passengers and staff. The staff need more training on equalities and customer service.
We made several complaints on ...
It was our 50th wedding anniversary. We have been on several Marella cruises and find them exceptionally good value. This latest one however was a disaster from the beginning. Embarkation was tedious, worse ever. Our fridge did not work, took three days to fix. Food quality and choice definitely deteriorated compared to previous cruises/ships we have been on. Wondered if due to Marella policy of ...
We chose the advertised Itinerary because having been to the Caribbean before this two week package offered visits to Belize, Cosumei, Guatemala and some other places we had not been to before.
After a 2hr 50min outward flight delay (reasons offered were dubiously received by passengers) we arrived on board ship and were told immediately that the Cosumei visit on day 6 was abandoned - nothing ...
We have previously sailed on Discovery 2 and had a great time so we were really shocked to see how much the standards had dropped.
During our week onboard we never had a hot meal served to us in the 47 restaurant and the only really hot food was at the Snack Shack however when sitting on deck 9 at night there were cockroaches running around most nights
There is no policing of the pools, ...
Chose this cruise for my husbands 50th Birthday specifically for Port Royal and Panama. This was to be our last family holiday (teenage boys also on holiday) and we wanted this to be special.
First issue was encountered on embarkation to ship in Montego bay. Queues over an hour long to get on the ship, very poorly organised and no information given by TUI for any delay reason.
Port Royal - ...
We went on a transatlantic cruise to the Caribbean on board Marella Discovery2 in October / November 2022.
What was good about the cruise:
* The ship visited all the ports on the dates and times advertised.
* The cabin was excellent and the stewards were friendly and looked after us well.
* A wide variety of free entertainments was available on board - theatre shows, line dancing, ...
29/10/22 Transatlantic Discoveries Cruise, 17 nights, Palma to Jamaica. Having cruised for nearly 20 years (& done several similar transatlantic cruises on both Thomson & P & O), sadly this was not the best cruise experience because of the 10 sea days, 6 days being consecutive. In the past we’ve found the sea days very relaxing but not this time because we experienced the worst daily sunbed ...