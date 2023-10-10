  • Newsletter
Marella Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Photo Credit: Millar93
Photo Credit: Millar93
Photo Credit: Neil Molloy
Photo Credit: Neil Molloy
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
640 reviews

1-10 of 640 Marella Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Excellent food, service and entertainment!

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer

Rishigudka
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We've had an amazing time on our 1st Marella cruise and would certainly cruise with them again, may be on one of their adults only ship. TUI were amazing with their flight from London Luton to Tenerife which went smoothly with no delays and great onboard service. This was followed by excellent organisation of TUI transfers from airport to ship whereby they took your luggage off you at the ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Average cruise

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer

Big Norm
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Quite disappointed with Explorer this time around, it is in need of some TLC & yet again standard seem to be slipping with Marella. Food quality is average at best & along with some passengers general etiquette never being challenged by the crew, I believe this will be our last Marella cruise. I may be old fashioned, but I do like to see people at least wearing shirts & something on their feet ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Marella Cutbacks

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer

Frankie Goodall
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Let's start with the staff. Most of them were polite and extremely helpful. The entertainment staff put on some great shows. Johnny the cruise director did a fabulous job. A cabin is a cabin. We were inside. So we got what we expected. Unfortunately, we had to ask for the milk and coffee to be topped up as it wasn't done so. Ok, only a small thing. But it means a great deal. You feel like a ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Disappointing Cruise

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer

Frank Goodall
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Let's start with the staff. Most of them were polite and extremely helpful. The entertainment staff put on some great shows. Johnny the cruise director did a fabulous job. A cabin is a cabin. We were inside. So we got what we expected. Unfortunately, we had to ask for the milk and coffee to be topped up as it wasn't done so. Ok, only a small thing. But it means a great deal. You feel
Sail Date: December 2023

Great ship, lovely staff, food average. age 75 +

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Discovery 2

Garry3372
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Ive just back last night from a cruise on this ship. Granted it was my 1st cruise, so my opinion might not mean much to some people. There a several great tings about this cruise and a few negatives. The ship itself was very nice, just big enough to find your way around after a day or so. Although it looked tired in some places, it was very well maintained. ALL 10/10 The staff were quite ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Just returned from a transatlantic cruise.

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Marella Voyager

Kathryn013
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Just returned from a transatlantic cruise. First time on Voyager. Mixed feelings about the ship, much prefer Discovery ships. The upside Nice ship and rooms are a good size Overall the food is decent Entertainment ok, not wonderful, but ok The staff are brilliant. The downside Problems with drains, bad smells all over the ship for the last few days. Never seen so many ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Disappointing

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Voyager

piglet1943
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

Voyager was filled to capacity and not capable of catering for this. Impossible to get a sunbed on pool decks for love not money even if you went out at 7am. Latitude Dining room totally unable to cope. Had to queue for ages only to be given a pager and told to and wait in the lounge. After entry we found several tables vacant but no cleared. On enquiring we were told they were under ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Spoilt only by a minority and an unheated pool.

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer

AchileLauro
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Passing our local TUI travel agency we noticed a "Manager's special" for this cruise and enquired within. The dates coincided perfectly with the half term school holiday, an inset day, and our daughter's leave week. In addition the second day of the cruise was our granddaughter's birthday and this would be her first flight on an airplane though not her first cruise. The price offered made it a no ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Traveled with children

Good cruise but room for improvement

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer

vwgolf
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was an enjoyable cruise and excellent itinerary but one or two things stop me from giving it a five * rating. The Good: 1. Food was generally of a very high standard (with one exception detailed below) 2. Staff are as friendly and jovial as ever 3. Cabin was comfortable, if a little rough around the edges. 4. All ports of call were enjoyable: Koper, Trieste, Dubrovnik and ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Outstanding

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Discovery 2

Googletink
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We are seasoned cruisers with almost 40 cruises under our belt having had the pleasure of sailing on most lines including Cunard, Celebrity, Azamara, RC, Princess, Oceania and Marella. We had booked this cruise as a 60th birthday celebration for a long serving member of my staff. Whilst we had sailed on discover 2 many years ago I was rather apprehensive looking at recent reviews prior to our ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Mediterranean Cruise Reviews for Marella Cruises Ships
Marella Discovery Mediterranean Cruise Reviews
