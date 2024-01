Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Voyager

I read some reviews before we went on this ship and was preparing myself for the worst but I needn't have worried it is as good as the other 2 that we have been on Disco2/ Explo2 , different layout to the others imho for the better, yes there are areas that need attention but I read one review where they were moaning about lightbulbs being out, I do believe that if you let negativity kick in then ...