This was our first cruise with Marella and we were full of expectation for Christmas in the Caribbean.
Our first problem was at Gatwick airport where the push back machine broke and it took 2 hours to dismantle and check all the wheels before we could fly off, granted this wasn't a problem caused by Tui. On arrival at Bridgetown airport we sat on the plan for a further 1 1/2 hours whilst they ...
Just back from our Caribbean cruise, which we mostly enjoyed. I did this cruise in 2020 on Explorer 2, which I would say was slightly better than Voyager, mainly because of the food set up. I understand that the object of serving people in the Kitchens is to avoid waste, but I still observed lots of half finished plates being left, so they need to go back to self serving buffet, which would avoid ...
Just returned from a transatlantic cruise. First time on Voyager. Mixed feelings about the ship, much prefer Discovery ships.
The upside
Nice ship and rooms are a good size
Overall the food is decent
Entertainment ok, not wonderful, but ok
The staff are brilliant.
The downside
Problems with drains, bad smells all over the ship for the last few days.
Never seen so many ...
Voyager was filled to capacity and not capable of catering for this. Impossible to get a sunbed on pool decks for love not money even if you went out at 7am. Latitude Dining room totally unable to cope. Had to queue for ages only to be given a pager and told to and wait in the lounge. After entry we found several tables vacant but no cleared. On enquiring we were told they were under ...
We travelled on the 24th September to Florida to board to Marella Discovery. Firstly, I must say the flight there was delayed by one and a half hours. These things happen, however lack of communication lets you down as no one had a clue what was happening and that was very poor.
Upon arrival, the trip through the airport and the transport to the ship were well organised apart from assistance ...
This was our 5th cruise with Marella so we have had experience of what to expect and we are well aware of what they used to be able to provide and the standards which they would uphold. Unfortunately, these are sadly slipping quickly and our most recent trip was without doubt the worst yet. There has been a noticeable cut back in staff and other cost cutting measures which is really hurting the ...
We sailed for our honeymoon in July 2023, this was our first cruise so I don’t have any previous experience to compare to but we really enjoyed our holiday.
Cabin
We booked a junior suite on deck 8 and our cabin stewards were fantastic. There was an issue with a plug socket not working, I reported it on the navigate app and then went to explore the ship. When we got back an hour or so ...
I have not paid for wi-fi in any hotel for about 25 years, so TUI charging for it is "Dark Ages" behaviour. Their own staff said even if you bought it, it was rubbish. I don't expect to use wi-fi in the middle of an ocean, but I do expect it in port for contact with kids, banking (money exchange) etc. Talking about banking why is there not an ATM on ship or the ability to purchase currency using a ...
We have been on 6 Marella cruises, on all of their current fleet both pre and post pandemic. I have to say, standards have dropped in latter times, especially where dining is concerned.
The main waiter service restaurant and the Italian restaurant, Gallery/47, the food was inedible. On Gala night for example, the "Gala menu" (dress to impress, so this is meant to be a special night) - ...
5th visit to Marella cruising and this was the poorest of all.
Staff were few and far between and distant compared to the previous cruise staff who were always friendly, polite and very attentive.
Entertainment was repetitive and boring quite frankly.
Service was poor at best and did not recognise next in line for drinks at each bar. Had top go to the bar as waiting staff were non ...