Marella Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Photo Credit: Millar93
Photo Credit: Millar93
Photo Credit: Neil Molloy
Photo Credit: Neil Molloy
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
103 reviews

1-10 of 103 Marella Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

The good, the bad and an airport that can't cope

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Marella Discovery

Heathway
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first cruise with Marella and we were full of expectation for Christmas in the Caribbean. Our first problem was at Gatwick airport where the push back machine broke and it took 2 hours to dismantle and check all the wheels before we could fly off, granted this wasn't a problem caused by Tui. On arrival at Bridgetown airport we sat on the plan for a further 1 1/2 hours whilst they ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Mostly good.

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Marella Voyager

Jimbofaefarfar
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Just back from our Caribbean cruise, which we mostly enjoyed. I did this cruise in 2020 on Explorer 2, which I would say was slightly better than Voyager, mainly because of the food set up. I understand that the object of serving people in the Kitchens is to avoid waste, but I still observed lots of half finished plates being left, so they need to go back to self serving buffet, which would avoid ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Just returned from a transatlantic cruise.

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Marella Voyager

Kathryn013
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Just returned from a transatlantic cruise. First time on Voyager. Mixed feelings about the ship, much prefer Discovery ships. The upside Nice ship and rooms are a good size Overall the food is decent Entertainment ok, not wonderful, but ok The staff are brilliant. The downside Problems with drains, bad smells all over the ship for the last few days. Never seen so many ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Disappointing

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Voyager

piglet1943
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

Voyager was filled to capacity and not capable of catering for this. Impossible to get a sunbed on pool decks for love not money even if you went out at 7am. Latitude Dining room totally unable to cope. Had to queue for ages only to be given a pager and told to and wait in the lounge. After entry we found several tables vacant but no cleared. On enquiring we were told they were under ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Very poor all around

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Marella Discovery

cazzzie987
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We travelled on the 24th September to Florida to board to Marella Discovery. Firstly, I must say the flight there was delayed by one and a half hours. These things happen, however lack of communication lets you down as no one had a clue what was happening and that was very poor. Upon arrival, the trip through the airport and the transport to the ship were well organised apart from assistance ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Trending in the wrong direction

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Marella Discovery

KP98
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

This was our 5th cruise with Marella so we have had experience of what to expect and we are well aware of what they used to be able to provide and the standards which they would uphold. Unfortunately, these are sadly slipping quickly and our most recent trip was without doubt the worst yet. There has been a noticeable cut back in staff and other cost cutting measures which is really hurting the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Lovely cabin, amazing service and excellent ports!

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Marella Discovery

GeordiesAtSea
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

We sailed for our honeymoon in July 2023, this was our first cruise so I don’t have any previous experience to compare to but we really enjoyed our holiday. Cabin We booked a junior suite on deck 8 and our cabin stewards were fantastic. There was an issue with a plug socket not working, I reported it on the navigate app and then went to explore the ship. When we got back an hour or so ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Caribbean Cruise - Taste of Paradise

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Marella Discovery

Sarge55
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I have not paid for wi-fi in any hotel for about 25 years, so TUI charging for it is "Dark Ages" behaviour. Their own staff said even if you bought it, it was rubbish. I don't expect to use wi-fi in the middle of an ocean, but I do expect it in port for contact with kids, banking (money exchange) etc. Talking about banking why is there not an ATM on ship or the ability to purchase currency using a ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Overall good cruise but disgusting food in some of the restaurants lets it down.

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Marella Discovery

Rosesdiamonds
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We have been on 6 Marella cruises, on all of their current fleet both pre and post pandemic. I have to say, standards have dropped in latter times, especially where dining is concerned. The main waiter service restaurant and the Italian restaurant, Gallery/47, the food was inedible. On Gala night for example, the "Gala menu" (dress to impress, so this is meant to be a special night) - ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Traveled with children

Average Marella cruise

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Marella Discovery

DJJ2023
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

5th visit to Marella cruising and this was the poorest of all. Staff were few and far between and distant compared to the previous cruise staff who were always friendly, polite and very attentive. Entertainment was repetitive and boring quite frankly. Service was poor at best and did not recognise next in line for drinks at each bar. Had top go to the bar as waiting staff were non ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Traveled with children

Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews for Marella Cruises Ships
Marella Discovery Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
