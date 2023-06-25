This was our first cruise with Marella and we were full of expectation for Christmas in the Caribbean.
Our first problem was at Gatwick airport where the push back machine broke and it took 2 hours to dismantle and check all the wheels before we could fly off, granted this wasn't a problem caused by Tui. On arrival at Bridgetown airport we sat on the plan for a further 1 1/2 hours whilst they ...
Just back from our Caribbean cruise, which we mostly enjoyed. I did this cruise in 2020 on Explorer 2, which I would say was slightly better than Voyager, mainly because of the food set up. I understand that the object of serving people in the Kitchens is to avoid waste, but I still observed lots of half finished plates being left, so they need to go back to self serving buffet, which would avoid ...
Just returned from a transatlantic cruise. First time on Voyager. Mixed feelings about the ship, much prefer Discovery ships.
The upside
Nice ship and rooms are a good size
Overall the food is decent
Entertainment ok, not wonderful, but ok
The staff are brilliant.
The downside
Problems with drains, bad smells all over the ship for the last few days.
Never seen so many ...
Voyager was filled to capacity and not capable of catering for this. Impossible to get a sunbed on pool decks for love not money even if you went out at 7am. Latitude Dining room totally unable to cope. Had to queue for ages only to be given a pager and told to and wait in the lounge. After entry we found several tables vacant but no cleared. On enquiring we were told they were under ...
We travelled on the 24th September to Florida to board to Marella Discovery. Firstly, I must say the flight there was delayed by one and a half hours. These things happen, however lack of communication lets you down as no one had a clue what was happening and that was very poor.
Upon arrival, the trip through the airport and the transport to the ship were well organised apart from assistance ...
We did our 1st Marella cruise around the Canaries in Feb which was ok so decided to try them again on a 14 night cruise around the eastern USA. Flights to and from Glasgow were pretty good, although my wife’s entertainment screen never worked on way out though they did issue a £30 refund. A few good films but music channels were dire, it was hard to find any good albums to listen to. Food on ...
This was our 5th cruise with Marella so we have had experience of what to expect and we are well aware of what they used to be able to provide and the standards which they would uphold. Unfortunately, these are sadly slipping quickly and our most recent trip was without doubt the worst yet. There has been a noticeable cut back in staff and other cost cutting measures which is really hurting the ...
Upon arrival , the exterior of the ship appears underwhelming , you can tell it’s a older ship, quite small in comparison with some of the other super cruisers that are a option, but this carry’s its own charm upon boarding.
This was our first ever cruise and America / New York was always on our places we wanted to visit , the price although was expensive in comparison to European holidays , ...
We sailed for our honeymoon in July 2023, this was our first cruise so I don’t have any previous experience to compare to but we really enjoyed our holiday.
Cabin
We booked a junior suite on deck 8 and our cabin stewards were fantastic. There was an issue with a plug socket not working, I reported it on the navigate app and then went to explore the ship. When we got back an hour or so ...
Have been on Discovery 6 times now. After refurb cabins are looking good. Only one thing missing I would say and that was an extra little couch/chair. Crew as always were brilliant and so helpful. Our Cabin Steward Cyrus and his team were great and would wave from one end of corridor to the other!! A few hiccups, none of which bothered us at all. Bimini tender running aground, we were on first one ...