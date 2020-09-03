  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Maple Leaf Adventures Vancouver Cruise Reviews

Main lounge has bar, coffee tea station, espresso maker and daily activity board.
View from the hot tub on top deck of ship, very enjoyable while sailing or in evening.
Group meals in main cabin, chef caters to special diet needs. BC wines featured with dinner, and fresh caught seafood including prawn, crab, salmon and halibut.
Evening presentation by experts, this one by Canadian Geographic Photographer-in-residence Scott Forsyth.
Cruiser Rating
3.0
Average
2 reviews

1-2 of 2 Maple Leaf Adventures Vancouver Cruise Reviews

It was memorable

Review for MV Swell to Canada & New England

User Avatar
curling2939
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Worth the price I paid - NO. Worth a 7 day excursion - NO. Did I get what I was looking for - NO not even close. At the office I couldn't decide Haida Qwaii or Great Bear. I wanted nature and was told this was the trip. I love hiking in the Victoria area and wanted to walk / hike in relatively undisturbed forests. What greater place than Great Bear! And I was told there was one cabin ...
Sail Date: June 2022

Astonishing wildlife and historic culture in comfort hours from the city

Review for Cascadia to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Roadkilt
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The British Columbia coast hosts UNESCO cultural sites (Haida G’waii), abundant accessible wildlife sighting (Wild Coast Vancouver island) and deep access into the largest protected temperature rain forest on earth (Great Bear Rain Forest). Maple Leaf Adventure’s renovated steel catamaran Cascadia runs week long trips for up to two dozen passengers in these and more. I’ve been on all three ...
Sail Date: September 2020

