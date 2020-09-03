Worth the price I paid - NO. Worth a 7 day excursion - NO. Did I get what I was looking for - NO not even close.
At the office I couldn't decide Haida Qwaii or Great Bear. I wanted nature and was told this was the trip. I love hiking in the Victoria area and wanted to walk / hike in relatively undisturbed forests. What greater place than Great Bear! And I was told there was one cabin ...
The British Columbia coast hosts UNESCO cultural sites (Haida G’waii), abundant accessible wildlife sighting (Wild Coast Vancouver island) and deep access into the largest protected temperature rain forest on earth (Great Bear Rain Forest). Maple Leaf Adventure’s renovated steel catamaran Cascadia runs week long trips for up to two dozen passengers in these and more. I’ve been on all three ...