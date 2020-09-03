Review for MV Swell to Canada & New England

Worth the price I paid - NO. Worth a 7 day excursion - NO. Did I get what I was looking for - NO not even close. At the office I couldn't decide Haida Qwaii or Great Bear. I wanted nature and was told this was the trip. I love hiking in the Victoria area and wanted to walk / hike in relatively undisturbed forests. What greater place than Great Bear! And I was told there was one cabin ...