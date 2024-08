Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Crown Iris

This is the third Mano cruise we have been on. We recommend booking a suite on the 8th or 9th floor with a balcony and walk in shower. Room service was very good as was the service in the restaurants. We were able to eat on the 10th floor, having a suite. There was a great choice of food. The check in was pretty good as we had priority labels on our luggage. The evening entertainment ...