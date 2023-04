Review for Ocean Explorer to Caribbean - All

DO NOT BOOK WITH VANTAGE TRAVEL!!! 1. Last May 2022, we booked a cruise "AMAZON RIVER CRUISE: Manaus to Nassau". Two days before Christmas, on our "Portfolio" which we have to initiate as opposed to notifying us by email, Vantage states they are changing the cruise to "Passage to the Caribbean" totally removing the Amazon River. We asked for a refund and were told there would be a 65% ...