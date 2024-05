Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Azura

This is my second time on Azura, but the first time I have been on her at capacity. Found it a bit dauntingly busy in places but the staff really tried their very best to keep up with busy bars and dining rooms. Dining - A shame the app wasn't being used in my opinion. Instead quite a lot of queues and buzzers for the Main Dining rooms. The staff were clearly under enormous pressure. Breakfast ...