Review for Marella Spirit to Europe - Western Mediterranean

We chose this cruise as our son is part of the show team onboard and we went to see him. We were not too sure what to expect as we had read some mixed reviews and we knew the Spirit was quite an old ship. We were so pleasantly surprised at what a fantastic ship it is. All of the crew were really friendly and nothing was too much trouble for them, they always greeted us with a smile and ...