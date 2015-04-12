Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Orchestra

We chose this 10 day cruise solely because we had never visited 6 of the 8 destinations and it had been some years since we had visited the other two. As we were going to be travelling as part of a group, the price for an outside balcony cabin was good. THE CABIN - Size was as expected. We had an additional sofa bed in our cabin, other members of our group only had an armchair which is not ...