My husband and I did a short weekend cruise form Malaga to Genova at the end of November 2023. We've had fabulous time! The ship was lovely, clean and very well kept. All staff extremely nice and helpful, our room attendant was excellent and hardworking. I felt food in the buffet and the MDR was mediocre and repetitive, but of course we didn't stay hungry. We were lucky with the weather and the ...
Cabin was small but ok. The cabin attendant was very efficient and some of the staff were very nice and helpful, this is about all I can say positively about this ship
There was no mandatory disinfection of hands getting on and off the ship, outside restaurants or toilets. There were containers to help yourselves but quite often we’re empty. The food was dreadful, even the buffet offering was ...
The ship was old and dated but perfectly comfortable in the public lounges and cabin and the crew were lovely but that’s just about where the positives end. Unfortunately the food onboard was the worst I have experienced. This was our first time with MSC out of almost 20 cruises with various companies and we have never experienced such poor quality dining. There seemed to be a distinct lack of ...
We chose this 10 day cruise solely because we had never visited 6 of the 8 destinations and it had been some years since we had visited the other two. As we were going to be travelling as part of a group, the price for an outside balcony cabin was good.
THE CABIN - Size was as expected. We had an additional sofa bed in our cabin, other members of our group only had an armchair which is not ...
We chose this 14 night cruise because it departed and arrived in our home city of Malaga. We knew the ship as we had already cruised on her for five days in November. This time we opted for an inside cabin instead of a balcony and found it to be more spacious. The wardrobe isn't huge but we asked for more hangers and the wire ones created a lot more space than the big wooden ones supplied. The ...
We have just finished our Mediterranean cruise and had time to reflect on it. It was a multiple embarkation trip with passengers coming and going on a daily basis and at this time of the year there were many families with young children. Overall, having been on many MSC cruises including two in 2021 we were very disappointed with this cruise. I am sure that the Covid pandemic and the need to take ...
Having sailed with MSC numerous times on several different MSC ships, our group were looking forward to our 9 night cruise. Embarkation at Malaga a nightmare. Having obtained our PCR certificates, our luggage was put onto the ship without anyone bothering to check that we had the necessary paperwork. As it was a requirement by MSC to have the PCR test 72 hours prior to boarding, you would have ...
SeaDream cruises are incomparable if service is concerned. You are really pampered with such a crew to passenger ratio, so that everyone is recognized and addressed by name once embarked. Unlike other ship's smiling faces aimed for a tip, on SeaDream every gestures are from the heart and every effort is made to make you happy. The dinner is also among the best if not the outright best, with best ...
The service is incredibly good....you are really pampered by the team of concierge and butlers, and other service personnel if you are in Yacht Club. This is the second time I was in Yacht Club accommodation....this time it even surpasses impression of my last trip which was also great. The quality of the meals served on L'Olivio restaurant is now really 5 star standard and service cannot be more ...