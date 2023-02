Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Canary Islands

We chose this short cruise a a sampler. Just in case we weren't fussy it would not be too long. How wrong were we? My wife didn't want it too end and we both could easily have gone on for months. The balcony cabin was all that was left when we booked late so we took it. It was nice but we didn't use it very much as there was so much to see and do around this lovely ship. There were always ...