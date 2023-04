Review for Norwegian Sun to Europe - British Isles & Western

Our cruise began and ended in Malaga in March 23. We went to Cadiz, Lisbon, Madeira, the Canary Islands and Gibraltar. The weather started off wet but it got very hot in Madeira. There were passengers joining the cruise at every port and disembarking too. The ports were all lovely except Gran Canaria and Tenerife. Just big towns. We had an inside cabin. The bed was extremely comfortable and ...