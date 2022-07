Review for MSC Virtuosa to Baltic Sea

We chose this 14 night cruise because it departed and arrived in our home city of Malaga. We knew the ship as we had already cruised on her for five days in November. This time we opted for an inside cabin instead of a balcony and found it to be more spacious. The wardrobe isn't huge but we asked for more hangers and the wire ones created a lot more space than the big wooden ones supplied. The ...