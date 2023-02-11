We echo the sentiments of many other cruisers who cruised Regent prior to the pandemic: it is simply NOT the same experience. You could summarize by saying that it’s uneven at best. Here is why:
PROS: best cabin experience ever…level E cabin. Super comfy bed facing window, tons of storage, spacious bathroom, wonderful lighting and sizeable balcony. Cabin attendants attentive and professional ...
That’s the sound of our hopes and dreams crashing…we had anticipated this trip for several years. Regents promises (taken from its website” exquisite meals, refined service and exhilarating shore excursions” but we found it was anything but.
The rooms in the boat are very nice, but that’s where the luxury stops. The food was not up to standard and the tours were not well thought out; it ...
This was our second cruise on the Star Pride. It did not disappoint. The service, food, wine, cocktails and activities were excellent! Although the weather didn't cooperate for some of our destinations, the captain and crew did well to dock and/or anchor at other interesting ports/islands. The Jost Vandyke and Soggy Dollar stop was one of the highlights of the trip. We rented a car on St. Maartens ...
This was our first Silversea cruise, having been on Seabourn, Azamara , R7S and Viking.
On the positive side , the staff were attentive and the level of service was exemplary. We also were pleased that the dress code was well followed : Even on casual nights everyone was very smart , and the formal nights were a real occasion. (Other cruise lines seem to be letting standards drop).
We're novice cruisers and made some mistakes.
The ship is very nice and comfortable. Plenty of pleasant places to park yourself... on the deck, in the library, etc. The entertainment was better than we expected for such a small ship... the entertainment director ("PJ") was great, the hotel director (Andreas) was practically a stand-up comic, and there was a musical duo and a small band with a ...
We chose this cruise on the Star Pride because the itinerary included some of our favorite Caribbean islands (leaving and returning from San Juan): St. Thomas, St. Barths, Montserrat, St. Martin, Jost Van Dyke, and Virgin Gorda (Prickly Pear Island). Unfortunately, our cruise missed Montserrat and St. Martin due to weather which was frustrating. Embarkation and disembarkation in San Juan was ...
I choose WindStar because I wanted to try sailing on a small ship. This was my third Cruise my first ship was freedom of the seas and my second ship was Norwegian epic and it was a big difference. From the moment we checked in in San Juan there was nearly nobody at the port in front of us at 1:30 p.m. when we gave the person our luggage I think it was at our room within an hour of being on the ...
I wanted to take one of the sail yachts but the departure and arrival locations were different and astronomical for air fare, so we settled on this one out of San Juan. Easy to get to, not too expensive for airfare. The destinations of St. Thomas, St. Barts, St. Martin, Montserrat, and the BVI was an attraction too.
The stateroom (Deck 5, all the way in the bow) was the best I've seen. The ...
Our group chose this cruise around the Virgin Islands because of the stop in st barts. The small size is perfect to socialize with a group and not be overwhelmed with thousands of people
The ship is tired and a third of the cabins had no air conditioning. They did set out sheets and blankets if you wanted to sleep on the pool deck. I had heard from other passengers that were on a 2 consecutive ...
The Queen Mary II - A shadow of its past, a ship you don’t wan’t to sail on…
To anyone who may be considering travelling on the Queen Mary II, please read the following. I have submitted two emails to Cunard’s customer care and I have yet to receive a response. Not even an acknowledgment. And I used their feedback system within ...