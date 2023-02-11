  • Newsletter
USVI Luxury Cruises Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
240 reviews

1-10 of 240 USVI Luxury Cruises Reviews

UNeven

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Seven Seas Splendor

suzeshoes
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We echo the sentiments of many other cruisers who cruised Regent prior to the pandemic: it is simply NOT the same experience. You could summarize by saying that it’s uneven at best. Here is why: PROS: best cabin experience ever…level E cabin. Super comfy bed facing window, tons of storage, spacious bathroom, wonderful lighting and sizeable balcony. Cabin attendants attentive and professional ...
Sail Date: February 2024

Traveled with children

That's the sound of our dreams crashing

Review for a Asia Cruise on Seven Seas Explorer

LetsGo2023
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

That’s the sound of our hopes and dreams crashing…we had anticipated this trip for several years. Regents promises (taken from its website” exquisite meals, refined service and exhilarating shore excursions” but we found it was anything but. The rooms in the boat are very nice, but that’s where the luxury stops. The food was not up to standard and the tours were not well thought out; it ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Wonderful Caribbean Cruise!

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Star Pride

Newbie Travelers
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our second cruise on the Star Pride. It did not disappoint. The service, food, wine, cocktails and activities were excellent! Although the weather didn't cooperate for some of our destinations, the captain and crew did well to dock and/or anchor at other interesting ports/islands. The Jost Vandyke and Soggy Dollar stop was one of the highlights of the trip. We rented a car on St. Maartens ...
Sail Date: March 2023

Traveled with children

Good but with reservations

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Silver Moon

alan5151
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first Silversea cruise, having been on Seabourn, Azamara , R7S and Viking. On the positive side , the staff were attentive and the level of service was exemplary. We also were pleased that the dress code was well followed : Even on casual nights everyone was very smart , and the formal nights were a real occasion. (Other cruise lines seem to be letting standards drop). We are ...
Sail Date: March 2023

Nice ship, okay itinerary, had decent time but more our fault than ship's

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Star Pride

gjanee
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We're novice cruisers and made some mistakes. The ship is very nice and comfortable. Plenty of pleasant places to park yourself... on the deck, in the library, etc. The entertainment was better than we expected for such a small ship... the entertainment director ("PJ") was great, the hotel director (Andreas) was practically a stand-up comic, and there was a musical duo and a small band with a ...
Sail Date: March 2023

Caribbean Cruise on Star Pride after the Stretch

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Star Pride

likesplanning
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise on the Star Pride because the itinerary included some of our favorite Caribbean islands (leaving and returning from San Juan): St. Thomas, St. Barths, Montserrat, St. Martin, Jost Van Dyke, and Virgin Gorda (Prickly Pear Island). Unfortunately, our cruise missed Montserrat and St. Martin due to weather which was frustrating. Embarkation and disembarkation in San Juan was ...
Sail Date: February 2023

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

My first Windstar Cruise and 1st cruise critic revew!

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Star Pride

TonsofFun2
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I choose WindStar because I wanted to try sailing on a small ship. This was my third Cruise my first ship was freedom of the seas and my second ship was Norwegian epic and it was a big difference. From the moment we checked in in San Juan there was nearly nobody at the port in front of us at 1:30 p.m. when we gave the person our luggage I think it was at our room within an hour of being on the ...
Sail Date: February 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony Suite

Best staterooms yet

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Star Pride

LarryQB
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

I wanted to take one of the sail yachts but the departure and arrival locations were different and astronomical for air fare, so we settled on this one out of San Juan. Easy to get to, not too expensive for airfare. The destinations of St. Thomas, St. Barts, St. Martin, Montserrat, and the BVI was an attraction too. The stateroom (Deck 5, all the way in the bow) was the best I've seen. The ...
Sail Date: February 2023

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

Caribbean cruise

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Star Pride

Marymary58
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our group chose this cruise around the Virgin Islands because of the stop in st barts. The small size is perfect to socialize with a group and not be overwhelmed with thousands of people The ship is tired and a third of the cabins had no air conditioning. They did set out sheets and blankets if you wanted to sleep on the pool deck. I had heard from other passengers that were on a 2 consecutive ...
Sail Date: February 2023

Queen Mary II: A Shadow of its Past, a Ship you don’t want to Sail on…

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

NBourget
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Queen Mary II Voyage : M237 Nov. 21 - Dec. 3 2022 The Queen Mary II - A shadow of its past, a ship you don’t wan’t to sail on… To anyone who may be considering travelling on the Queen Mary II, please read the following. I have submitted two emails to Cunard’s customer care and I have yet to receive a response. Not even an acknowledgment. And I used their feedback system within ...
Sail Date: November 2022

Cabin Type: Queens Suite

