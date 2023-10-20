  • Newsletter
UK Luxury Cruises Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
1,497 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,497 UK Luxury Cruises Reviews

Dreadful standards and attitudes from many staff including managers

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Queen Victoria

Disgruntled23
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I couldn't afford a Christmas cruise so opted for this one. Really wish I hadn't as so many things in the room went wrong all cruise and on the last night KPOP/Bollywood music blaring out on deck one which could be heard from the lifts by the atrium. Cruise Director thought it was fine to have this music disturbing everyone because it was motivational! What a load of claptrap. He then lied ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Lovely, but not as special as I expected

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

Dalecote
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Perhaps it is me, but as a seasoned cruiser who has been with many cruise lines, including the Carnival group, I had never been with Cunard. I just expected more than average, but I have had better service and better food on some other ships. We did a transatlantic 7 day crossing from NYC to Southampton with a sheltered balcony cabin on Deck 5. The bed was fabulous, the best I have had on a ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Amazing Grills Experience - Le Harve & Rotterdam

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Queen Victoria

Craigrlewis
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

19th cruise with Cunard and very impressed. Le Harve & Rotterdam From embarkation onwards was great. Dining in QG with Deepak and MJ as our waiters.They were friendly and professional. Ordered off menu a few times (seafood cocktail; various lobster dishes; rum baba and baked Alaska) and no issues at all. Butler was lovely and you could set you watch with her canapé delivery ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Queens Suite

Lovely cruise but entertainment was poor

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Seven Seas Explorer

Justhattie
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Beautiful ship with lovely staff and excellent food but the entertainment fell short of what we’ve experienced with Regent on past cruises. Constant changes to the entertainment programme. They repeated performances and also made numerous cancellations. This was a 17 day cruise with no deck parties and there appeared to be a lack of direction from the cruise director and his wife. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Concierge Suite

Nice cruise

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Seven Seas Explorer

sunlover57
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First time with Regent. Lovely ship and great cruise from Bali to Sydney. Cyclone went thru Cairns so all excursions cancelled at that port. Downgraded to category 1 so we really had no effects while at sea. Have cruised over a dozen times with others lines, first time with Regent. Nicest and largest room ever, plenty of storage, great room service except when we had to quarantine for 12 ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Concierge Suite

Fantastic Transatlantic!

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

agathasmum
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

A quick review of our Southampton to New York QM2 crossing, 19-26 Nov. I booked this trip last minute in October when I spotted a “too good to miss” deal on a sheltered verandah cabin. Only after booking did I realise that it was a literary crossing, which was a bonus! The ship was just out of dry dock after a refit, that included new carpets, reupholstered chairs and a beautiful new floor ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Northern Lights / Norway / all things British

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Queen Victoria

Okie Lady
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose Cunard because it was named as a Northern Lights Cruise. We wanted to see Norway, Northern Lights and Viking Villages. The Cunard transfers to get to the ship and back were seamless. Great flights, the shuttle service was on time and accommodating both directions. The ship onboard and offboard process was seamless and easy. The cabin steward and purser staff were very helpful and ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Oceanview

Excellent Northern Lights cruise on a beautiful ship

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Queen Victoria

tacticalbanjo
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

We had a fabulous time on this Northern Lights cruise and readers can look up my Live From thread on the Cunard boards for more detail. We sail with a toddler which is unusual for Cunard but their kids club is great. Our child is under 2 so we have to remain with her in the kids club during the day but between 6 and 11pm, they put out travel cots and you can leave your sleeping child while you ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony, obstructed view

Traveled with children

First time cruiser on Cunard - very pleasantly surprised

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Queen Victoria

Al_W
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

After 15 cruises on P&O, X, MSC & Royal Caribbean we decided to try a Cunard cruise. We have found PO standards have degraded in the last 2 years and 3 cruises. We started our Cunard experience on a short cruise to Amsterdam and were really pleased with the experience and so glad we tried them. Will definitely be up there on the list of preferred cruise lines going forward. Queen Victoria ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Sailing on Quenn Vistoria with Walking Difficulties

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Queen Victoria

fabnfortysomething
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

Several years I started a series of blogs relating our adventures[and misadventures] of cruising with someone who has walking difficulties ie my husband. For anonymity I call him 6. You may remember the 70s series about Steve Austin an astronaut who was severely injured and rebuilt with bionics to the tune of 6 million dollars. Well as a result of Rheumatoid arthritis hitting him in his ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

