Review for Regatta to Transpacific
Sail Date: April 2022
Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom
Review for Insignia to Transpacific
Sail Date: January 2022
Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite
Review for Insignia to Transpacific
Response from LuisaM, Social Media Team
Sail Date: January 2022
Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite
Review for Regatta to Transpacific
Sail Date: February 2020
Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View
Review for Regatta to Transpacific
Sail Date: February 2020
Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom
Review for Regatta to Transpacific
Sail Date: February 2020
Review for Regatta to Transpacific
Sail Date: February 2020
Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite
Review for Sirena to Transpacific
Sail Date: December 2019
Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite
Review for Regatta to Transpacific
Sail Date: November 2019
Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View
Review for Regatta to Transpacific
Sail Date: November 2019
Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom